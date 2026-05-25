NOAA Forecasts Active Pacific Hurricane Season as El Niño Returns

May 25, 2026 / News / By

Pacific Hurricane Season Outlook: What Travellers Need to Know for 2026

As a seasoned traveller with three decades of experience exploring the wonders of the Pacific, I’ve seen firsthand how weather patterns can shape unforgettable journeys. This year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued an important forecast for the 2026 Pacific hurricane season, predicting a potentially more active period.

Understanding these predictions is crucial for anyone planning a tropical escape to this vibrant region. Being informed ensures you can travel with confidence and preparedness.

Explore Vanuatu: South Pacific Paradise Awaits
From overwater bungalows to beachfront resorts, find your perfect stay in this island nation of more than 80 islands. Instant booking with best price guarantee!
 

Browse Accommodations Now
 

The Science Behind the Forecast: El Niño’s Influence

The key driver behind NOAA’s prediction is the anticipated return of El Niño. This natural climate phenomenon, which influences global weather patterns, is expected to bring significant changes to the Pacific.

El Niño’s presence is forecast to decrease vertical wind shear across the Pacific Ocean. This reduction in wind shear is a critical factor in storm development, essentially creating a more conducive environment for tropical cyclones to form and strengthen.

Scientists are also observing warmer sea surface temperatures in the Pacific. These warmer waters act like fuel for hurricanes, providing the necessary energy for storms to not only form but also to escalate in intensity.

The combination of reduced wind shear and warmer oceans points towards an increased likelihood of storm activity throughout the season.

What to Expect by Basin: Eastern and Central Pacific Forecasts

NOAA’s projections highlight a heightened chance of above-normal activity in two key Pacific basins.

The Eastern Pacific: A Busy Season Ahead

The eastern Pacific, which includes the waters off the coast of Mexico, is expected to experience a particularly active hurricane season.

  • Forecasters are predicting between 15 to 22 named storms.
  • Of these, up to 14 could develop into hurricanes.
  • Furthermore, there’s a possibility of as many as nine major hurricanes forming in this region.

The Central Pacific: Including Hawaiʻi and Beyond

The central Pacific, a vast expanse encompassing areas like Hawaiʻi, is also looking at an elevated risk of tropical cyclone activity.

  • The forecast indicates between five to 13 tropical cyclones for the central Pacific.
  • This outlook is a notable increase compared to the previous year’s predictions, which anticipated only one to four central Pacific storms and 12 to 18 eastern Pacific named storms.

It’s important for travellers heading to islands like Hawaiʻi to be aware that hurricanes forming in the eastern Pacific can travel westward, potentially impacting the central Pacific basin. Monitoring storms in both regions is advisable, even if they initially appear distant.

Enhanced Safety Measures for Travellers

In response to this outlook, authorities are implementing enhanced safety measures. These efforts aim to ensure the well-being of residents and visitors.

New Storm Surge Watches and Warnings

For the main Hawaiian Islands, the National Hurricane Center is introducing storm surge watches and warnings for the first time. This signifies a more proactive approach to communicating potential coastal flooding risks.

Improved Hurricane Cone Graphics

NOAA will also be updating its iconic hurricane cone graphics. These updated visuals will now include inland tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings.

This change aims to provide a clearer understanding of potential impacts that may extend far beyond the immediate coast. It will help travellers better prepare for various weather scenarios.

Essential Preparedness for Your Trip

Officials are strongly urging everyone in affected areas to take proactive steps to prepare for the hurricane season. The season officially runs through November 30.

  • Review your emergency plans: Whether you’re a local or a traveler, having a plan for various emergency situations is vital.
  • Restock your hurricane kits: Ensure you have essential supplies readily available.
  • Stay informed: Keep up-to-date with the latest weather advisories from official sources throughout the season.

 
Here is the source article for this story: NOAA predicts active Pacific hurricane season as El Niño returns

Discover Your Perfect Stay in Vanuatu
Find available hotels and vacation homes instantly. No fees, best rates guaranteed!
 

Check Availability Now
 
About Vanuatu

About Vanuatu

Vanuatu stretches out like a string of emerald beads in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, about 1,090 miles east of Australia. This chain of over 80 volcanic islands is where adventure ...
Read More
Planning Your Stay In Vanuatu

Planning Your Stay in Vanuatu

Dreaming of a tropical getaway that's still off the beaten path? Vanuatu might be just what you're looking for. This island nation in the South Pacific offers pristine beaches, active ...
Read More
Things To Do In Vanuatu

Things to Do in Vanuatu

Vanuatu offers travelers a unique blend of natural wonders and cultural experiences across its jungle-covered islands. From swimming in pristine blue lagoons to exploring active volcanoes, this South Pacific nation ...
Read More
Vanuatu Cuisine

Vanuatu Cuisine

Nestled in the South Pacific, Vanuatu's cuisine tells a story of island abundance and cultural fusion. This Melanesian nation's food reflects its rich heritage, with the Ni-Vanuatu people crafting dishes ...
Read More
Vanuatu History

Vanuatu History

Vanuatu, a stunning archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean, has a rich history dating back over 4,000 years. Originally known as the New Hebrides, this island nation was jointly ruled ...
Read More
Vanuatu Islands

Vanuatu Islands

Nestled in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, Vanuatu is a captivating archipelago consisting of over 80 islands, with 65 being inhabited. Located about 1,750 kilometers east of northern Australia and 540 ...
Read More
Vanuatu Provinces

Vanuatu Provinces

Vanuatu, a beautiful Pacific island nation, is organized into six distinct provinces that help govern this archipelago of volcanic origin. These provinces - Torba, Sanma, Penama, Malampa, Shefa, and Tafea ...
Read More
Where To Stay In Vanuatu Hotels BnBs Vacation Homes

Where to Stay in Vanuatu: Best Hotels, BnBs, Vacation Homes, and More!

Vanuatu offers amazing hotel options for every type of traveler. From luxury resorts like Tamanu on the Beach and Iririki Island Resort to budget-friendly stays at Coconut Palms Resort, you'll ...
Read More
Scroll to Top