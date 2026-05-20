Pacific Heat Stress: Vanuatu Children Face Hotter Classrooms, Extreme Weather

May 20, 2026 / News / By

This article examines recent research on heat stress in Pacific schools, highlighting findings from Samoa and the broader climate pressures that also touch Vanuatu.

It explains how rising temperatures and high humidity are affecting children’s health, learning, and wellbeing. Cyclones and other shocks are intensifying these challenges.

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The study underscores the need for better classroom cooling, shelter, and planning. Policy guidance and educational materials are being developed to support vulnerable students.

In Vanuatu, where cyclone damage has already reshaped schooling, the issue takes on immediate local relevance for families, travellers and communities alike.

Heat stress and learning in Pacific classrooms

In Samoa, researchers are tracking how escalating temperatures and humidity levels undermine children’s health and their ability to learn. The study, led by Dr Roannie Ng Shiu of the University of Auckland and the National University of Sāmoa, monitors heat in five primary and secondary schools and interviews students and teachers about daily impacts.

The findings point to a painful paradox: classrooms that should nurture learning can become regions of fatigue and distraction when heat peaks during the day. Classrooms often lack reliable cooling or adequate shelter, and students are exposed to peak daytime heat during lessons.

Teachers report that pupils become tired quickly, concentration wanes, and the overall classroom dynamic suffers when temperatures rise. These dynamics threaten not only immediate learning outcomes but also long‑term wellbeing for students who are expected to perform in hot, uncomfortable spaces.

Key findings from the Samoa study

  • Five schools across primary and secondary levels are part of the heat monitoring program.
  • Peak heat during lessons disrupts instruction and student engagement.
  • Teacher observations highlight fatigue, reduced focus, and shifts in classroom mood under heat stress.

Cyclone-era classrooms: tents and outdoor learning in Vanuatu

In Vanuatu, climate pressures intersect with cyclone damage to reshape learning environments. Cyclone impacts have forced some classes into makeshift tents and outdoor spaces, exposing pupils to even greater heat and humidity.

This shift compounds existing challenges around water, shade, and cooling. Everyday schooling becomes more strenuous for students and teachers alike.

When classrooms move outdoors or into provisional shelters, there is a real concern about how well such spaces can support effective teaching and safe learning. Younger children may be more sensitive to heat stress.

The situation in Vanuatu illustrates how natural disasters and climate variability directly translate into educational disruption. Discomfort in the learning environment is amplified.

Classrooms under pressure: makeshift spaces and student wellbeing

Researchers stress that extreme heat contributes to tiredness, poor concentration and stress. Compounding climate pressures like cyclones and flooding further strain schools.

The result is a cycle where damage from storms increases exposure to heat. This undermines students’ capacity to learn and teachers’ ability to deliver quality instruction.

Wider climate pressures and policy implications

UNICEF analysis underscores that Pacific children are among the most exposed globally to heatwaves, storms and climate shocks, with limited infrastructure to cope. Scientists also note that a developing El Niño may shift Pacific weather patterns this winter—potentially amplifying warming and intensifying storms on top of long‑term climate change.

The interplay of heat, storms and infrastructure gaps calls for proactive planning in schools and communities across the region. The Samoa study, funded by the International Science Council, aims to publish findings later this year to inform school planning and regional adaptation.

Researchers also plan to translate results into children’s storybooks and policy guidance to help improve classroom conditions and protect vulnerable students. This approach blends science with practical education and community outreach.

Turning research into action

What this means for policy and practice is clear: schools need better cooling, shade, shelter, and contingency plans for extreme weather. Communities need resilience investments that keep classrooms safe and conducive to learning even after storms.

For families and educators, the message is to advocate for targeted support, climate-smart school designs, and access to resources that reduce heat exposure in the learning day.

Travelers and visitors to the Pacific can support resilience by choosing responsible, community‑benefiting activities. Supporting local education initiatives and prioritizing accommodations and operators with strong climate resilience and sustainability practices are also important.

By understanding the link between climate, education, and everyday life in places like Samoa and Vanuatu, visitors can contribute to a more resilient Pacific. This helps ensure that destinations like Vanuatu remain vibrant places for future generations to learn, explore, and thrive.

As you plan your journey, remember that Vanuatu’s beauty is accompanied by real climate challenges faced by its students and families.

By supporting sustainable tourism that backs local schools and resilience projects, you help protect the wellbeing and future of Pacific communities—where education, climate, and travel intersect in meaningful ways.

 
Here is the source article for this story: The Pacific Heat Stress: Experts warn of hotter classrooms and more extreme weather ahead

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