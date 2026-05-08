BOC Builds New Zealand ASU to Boost South Island Oxygen Supply

May 8, 2026 / News / By

This article highlights BOC New Zealand’s plan to build a multimillion-dollar air separation unit (ASU) in Sockburn, Christchurch, in partnership with Linde Engineering.

It explains how the new facility will boost the supply of essential industrial gases across New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, while easing demand on existing plants.

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The story also underscores the role of regional gas production in supporting high-tech industries, healthcare, and aerospace in the wider Melanesian region, including potential implications for Vanuatu.

Sockburn ASU: a regional backbone for gases

The new ASU project will bring together BOC New Zealand, a Linde subsidiary, and Linde Engineering to create a facility capable of producing up to 30 tonnes per day of liquid oxygen (LOX) and liquid nitrogen (LIN).

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026, with operations starting in 2027.

Placed on the South Island, the plant will leverage existing storage, redistribution, and logistics infrastructure at the Sockburn site.

This includes bulk, cryogenic, and cylinder filling operations.

From a travel and regional development perspective, this project signals how New Zealand’s industrial backbone is evolving to meet both domestic and Pacific Island needs.

By locating the plant in a strategic hub, BOC and Linde are aiming to secure a stable supply chain for hospitals, manufacturers, and aerospace-related initiatives across the region.

What is being built and why

The ASU is designed to produce high-purity gases locally, reducing dependence on remote shipments and enhancing resilience against supply disruptions.

The focus on LOX and LIN aligns with essential uses in healthcare, food production, and general industry.

It also supports emerging high-tech sectors that demand high-purity gases in advanced manufacturing and launch-capability contexts.

Capacity, timeline, and site advantages

  • Combined daily output up to 30 tonnes of LOX and LIN
  • Operational target: construction in 2026, start of operations in 2027
  • Strategic South Island location to leverage existing storage, cryogenic, and cylinder filling infrastructure
  • Relief of peak demand from the Glenbrook ASU on the North Island, which currently supplies most of New Zealand’s medical oxygen

Impacts on the Pacific region and travel logistics

Shop floors, hospital wards, and aerospace labs across the Pacific stand to benefit from improved regional gas supply resilience.

By boosting local production capacity, the project helps secure reliable access to critical gases not only for New Zealand but also for Pacific Islands.

This expands the supply network that supports healthcare, manufacturing, and high-tech development in the wider region.

The leadership quote from Cory Spence—Director of Linde New Zealand and Pacific Islands—highlights how high-purity gases underpin advanced manufacturing and launch capability.

This emphasis on regional self-reliance is framed as essential for ongoing innovation and economic diversification in the Pacific corridor.

Key regional implications include:

  • Improved energy and gas supply resilience for hospitals and clinics
  • Enhanced capability for high-technology and aerospace-related industries
  • More stable logistics for fragile or cryogenic products used in medicine and food sectors
  • Potential spillover benefits for cross-island trade and tourism-related infrastructure

    • Vanuatu: opportunities and regional lessons

    For visitors and residents of Vanuatu, the Sockburn project illustrates how robust industrial infrastructure in the Pacific region strengthens regional health security and supply chains. A more reliable stream of medical oxygen and other critical gases can support hospitals on outer islands, especially during public health challenges or disaster responses.

    The emphasis on local production and regional cooperation also signals potential future partnerships in logistics, manufacturing, and technology transfer across the Pacific, including Vanuatu.

    Travel and tourism in Vanuatu rely on a functioning regional network of services, from medical facilities to supply chains that keep restaurants, hotels, and attractions well stocked. As nearby economies invest in advanced gas production, there are growing opportunities for collaboration, shared expertise, and cross-border investment that can help ensure safer, more resilient experiences for travelers.

     
    Here is the source article for this story: BOC to build New Zealand ASU to support the South Island

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