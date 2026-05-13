Vanuatu Advances Timber Reforms as Solomon Islands Eyes Pacific Expansion

May 13, 2026 / News / By

This article highlights a milestone in the Solomon Islands’ timber industry: Top Timber Company (TTC) has completed an eight-month biosecurity audit, cleared in April 2026. This paves the way for a key export route to Vanuatu.

Backed by Australian investment and guided by a dedicated biosecurity program, the audit strengthens the region’s regulatory framework. It demonstrates how public-private collaboration can unlock broader Pacific trade opportunities.

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Audit timeline, leadership, and collaboration

The eight-month audit ran from September 2025 to April 2026. It was marked by hands-on mentoring from DAFF biosecurity adviser Tanuvasa Semy Siakimotu.

The process benefited from long-standing support through the Solomon Islands Biosecurity Development Program (SIBDP). This initiative is funded by Australia to bolster regional biosecurity systems.

The outcome, described by Biosecurity Solomon Islands (BSI) as a testament to strengthened technical capability and regulatory frameworks, reflects a high level of government–private sector collaboration. It sets a benchmark for other exporters seeking Pacific and global market access.

Key players and partnerships

Several stakeholders were central to the audit’s success, including:

  • Top Timber Company (TTC) – leading Solomon Islands sawn timber exporter expanding its export program
  • BSI – coordinating biosecurity standards and compliance
  • Australian DAFF – providing technical advisers and funding through regional partnerships
  • Solomon Islands government – fostering supportive policy and regulatory environments
  • Regional partners – contributing expertise to strengthen pest, disease, and contaminant controls

Outcomes: better systems, stronger markets

The audit outcome is that TTC’s internal systems now demonstrate heightened confidence in managing pests, diseases, and contaminants as it grows its export program. This is particularly crucial as the Solomon Islands’ 17 sawn timber processors and exporters push toward PEFC Chain of Custody compliance.

This standard is increasingly required for value-added timber products in global markets.

Industry impact and economic momentum

The audit has direct implications for market access and trade resilience across the Pacific. TTC’s leadership highlighted that the strengthened biosecurity controls not only protect the integrity of Solomon Islands timber but also boost confidence among buyers in Vanuatu and beyond.

The alignment with PEFC standards signals readiness to participate in higher-value markets. It also supports supplying responsibly sourced timber to regional partners.

People, communities, and Pacific trade opportunities

Beyond corporate systems, the audit demonstrates tangible social and economic benefits. TTC directly employs about 200 local staff and 65 expatriates.

Its operations have supported more than 30,000 Solomon Islands families by providing livelihoods linked to sustainable forestry and export activity. With regulatory and technical hurdles being lowered through the audit, regional firms are better positioned to expand their footprint across the Pacific, including to Vanuatu.

Key benefits in this Pacific-wide context include:

  • Stronger pest, disease, and contaminant controls across timber supply chains
  • Regulatory clarity that helps exporters plan longer-term investments
  • Increased investor and buyer confidence in sustainable Solomon Islands timber products

Pan-Pacific trade outlook and what it means for Vanuatu

The successful audit signals a broader opening for Pan-Pacific trade and sets the stage for expanded market access worldwide.

With AUSTRALIAN support continuing and BSI maintaining close cooperation with industry partners, Solomon Islands timber exporters are better equipped to meet rigorous global standards while exploring new markets, including Vanuatu.

For travelers and readers curious about Vanuatu’s connections to the regional timber economy, this development underscores how strict biosecurity and sustainable forestry translate into reliable timber supplies and responsible trade across the South Pacific.

A robust Solomon Islands timber sector—backed by audits like this—helps ensure sustainable timber flows to Vanuatu.

This supports local construction, crafts, and tourism infrastructure while reinforcing the region’s shared commitment to environmental stewardship and economic resilience.

 
Here is the source article for this story: Vanuatu Clears Top Timber, Solomon Islands Eyes Pacific Push

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