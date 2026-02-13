How the South Pacific and Vanuatu Secure U.S. Critical Minerals

This piece examines how global competition over critical minerals and seabed resources is reshaping policy in the United States and engagement with Pacific Island nations. It also explores what that means for travel in Vanuatu and sustainable tourism.
Global shifts in critical minerals and strategic alliances
China currently controls about 60% of global rare earth mining and nearly 90% of processing, a reality that gives Beijing significant leverage over civilian manufacturing and defense systems. In response, the Trump administration and ongoing U.S. policy efforts have emphasized boosting seabed mineral development and expanding domestic production to reduce reliance on China.
This push toward diversified supply chains has global implications, especially for the Pacific region where large seabed polymetallic deposits are being eyed as potential resources worth estimates up to $20 trillion.
Simultaneously, Australia stands as a cornerstone partner on land-based minerals, boasting the world’s fourth-largest rare earth reserves. It also hosts Lynas, a major heavy rare earth producer outside China.
Canberra and Washington have begun working on a minerals framework to accelerate exploration financing and curb Chinese acquisitions of mining assets. In the background, small Pacific Island states—including the Cook Islands—are eager to participate in deep-sea mining but often lack the infrastructure and capital to move forward without external partners.
The result is a complex chessboard where U.S. cooperation with Pacific nations competes with prior Chinese engagement and investment in the region.
The Pacific Islands as new frontiers
For the United States and its partners, the Pacific Islands present opportunities to diversify sources of critical minerals and to build resilient supply chains. The Cook Islands and other small states have signaled readiness to engage in seabed-mineral opportunities, yet they require integrated support from developed partners to build capacity in exploration, processing, and environmental safeguards.
Discussions on seabed minerals in the region are shaping the discussions of a broader, multi-stakeholder approach. This includes potential processing hubs in places like Canada, Finland, and Australia.
- U.S. actions aim to reduce exposure to single-nation dependencies and to safeguard manufacturing and defense readiness.
- Australia anchors regional supply with reserves and established processing capabilities outside China.
- Small island states seek partnerships to unlock deep-sea resources while balancing environmental and social considerations.
- Strategic frameworks are developing to finance exploration and limit unwanted asset acquisitions.
Implications for travel, tourism, and sustainable development in Vanuatu
Beyond policy rooms and boardrooms, these dynamics ripple into the blue economy and, ultimately, the visitor experience across the Pacific. In Vanuatu and neighboring islands, maritime livelihoods, reef health, and coastal scenery all hinge on responsible management of marine resources and climate resilience.
As seabed-mineral discussions unfold, there is heightened awareness about preserving the very ecosystems that draw divers, sailors, and culture travelers to these isles. The potential for new port facilities, logistics corridors, and investment in coastal infrastructure could support more reliable travel while also energizing local communities if guided by sustainable practices.
For travelers, this era emphasizes the importance of choosing responsible operators who protect coral reefs, promote reef-safe activities, and support local communities. It also highlights the need for clear environmental safeguards and transparent benefit-sharing from any new mining ventures near island economies.
What travelers should know
- Respect local guidance and follow reef protection rules when diving, snorkeling, or boating around Vanuatu’s islands.
- Support community-based tourism initiatives that ensure economic benefits stay on-island.
- Look for operators with transparent environmental practices and credible sustainability certifications.
- Expect ongoing infrastructure improvements in ports and airports that aim to modernize travel without compromising ecology.
As a travel guide with three decades of experience in Vanuatu, I’ve seen how the archipelago’s lush landscapes and vibrant cultures thrive when tourism and conservation walk hand in hand.
The current global push for diversified mineral resources underscores the value of secure, sustainable connectivity across the Pacific.
Plan your journey to Vanuatu with an eye toward responsible travel.
You’ll witness a region where natural beauty and economic resilience grow together.
This ensures memorable experiences while supporting local communities and protecting the marine world that makes Vanuatu truly extraordinary.
Here is the source article for this story: Why U.S. Critical Mineral Security Depends on the South Pacific
