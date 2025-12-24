Pacific Islands Families Study Celebrates 25 Years of Impact

This article explores how a landmark New Zealand research project, the Pacific Islands Families (PIF) Study, is reshaping the future of Pacific communities. Insights from this study matter not only in South Auckland, but across the wider Pacific region, including Vanuatu.
By following Pacific families for 25 years, this study offers a rare window into health, family life, and culture. It points to the kind of community‑centred thinking that can guide more meaningful, respectful travel and engagement in Pacific destinations.
Honouring 25 Years of the Pacific Islands Families Study
The Pacific Islands Families (PIF) Study has reached a remarkable milestone: 25 years of continuous research. Hosted by Auckland University of Technology (AUT), this long‑running project has become a cornerstone for understanding Pacific family life in Aotearoa New Zealand.
To mark the anniversary, AUT held an inaugural professional lecture at its South Campus. The event was led by Professor El‑Shadan Tautolo, a key figure in Pacific health research and a champion of Pasifika‑led inquiry.
A Pasifika-Led Vision for Research
Professor El‑Shadan Tautolo, Director of AUT’s Pacific Health Research Centre, leads the PIF Study and has helped shape it into one of the most significant Pasifika‑led longitudinal projects in the region. His leadership ensures that Pacific voices guide not just the questions being asked, but also how the answers are interpreted and used.
Rather than treating Pacific families as subjects from a distance, the study is built on partnership, trust, and cultural respect. These are values deeply familiar across Pacific societies, including Vanuatu’s island communities.
Following Pacific Families Across a Generation
At the heart of the PIF Study is a unique cohort of Pacific families whose lives have been closely followed and supported for a quarter of a century. This kind of long‑term approach is rare, and it provides a powerful picture of change over time.
These are not abstract statistics or short‑term snapshots; they are living stories unfolding from birth into adulthood and beyond.
From Newborns in 2000 to Adults Today
The study began in 2000, tracking nearly 1,400 Pacific children and their parents, all connected through births at Middlemore Hospital in South Auckland. Since then, researchers have checked in with these families again and again, building a detailed record of:
As these children have grown into adults, the study now captures how a new generation of Pacific people navigate work, family responsibilities, and cultural expectations.
Relationship-Building at the Core
Professor Tautolo has emphasised that the most rewarding aspect of the study is the enduring relationships forged with participating families. Over 25 years, researchers have seen children grow up, parents age, and new babies arrive—an evolving portrait of Pacific life.
He describes it as a privilege to share in these journeys. Genuine connection, not just data collection, is what sustains a project over such a long period.
AUT South Campus: Research Close to Community
AUT’s South Campus location plays a crucial role in the success of the PIF Study. It sits within the very communities the research is designed to serve, creating a natural bridge between academic work and everyday life.
As a relatively young university, AUT has positioned itself as an institution willing to innovate. It places communities at the centre of its research mission.
Taking the Story to the Airwaves
The anniversary of the study and Professor Tautolo’s contributions were also celebrated on PMN’s Pacific Morning Show. This media spotlight helps ensure the findings are not confined to academic journals but reach Pacific audiences in accessible, culturally familiar ways.
Radio and digital platforms across the Pacific can play the same role. They connect research, policy, and community voices from places like South Auckland to island nations such as Vanuatu.
The Future: Adulthood, Ageing, and Brain Health
With its original child cohort now in their mid‑20s, the PIF Study is entering an important new phase. The focus is shifting from childhood and adolescence to the realities of adult life, offering a richer view of the Pacific life‑course.
New Frontiers in Pacific Health Insights
The upcoming research will concentrate on:
These themes are highly relevant to ageing populations and changing family systems in other Pacific nations, including Vanuatu. Extended family and village networks remain central to care and identity.
Why This Matters for Travellers to the Pacific—and Vanuatu
For travellers, understanding projects like the PIF Study adds depth to a journey through the Pacific.
It reminds us that behind every welcoming smile are complex stories of migration, resilience, health, and culture that stretch across oceans and generations.
When you visit Vanuatu, you’re stepping into communities shaped by many of the same values seen in the PIF families.
These include close‑knit kinship networks, respect for elders, and a deep sense of place.
Choosing locally owned guesthouses and supporting community‑run tours helps connect visitors to local life.
Engaging respectfully with village life places Pacific people, their wellbeing, and their stories at the centre of every experience.
Here is the source article for this story: Pacific Islands Families Study turns 25
