Search Continues for Five Missing Cargo Crew Near Northern Marianas

April 27, 2026 / News / By

The text outlines a complex ongoing maritime search-and-rescue operation in the western Pacific. The U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies are looking for five missing crew members from the cargo vessel Mariana after the discovery of one deceased person during dive operations.

The recovery came as divers located a body during a subsurface evaluation of the overturned ship. Authorities have continued exterior inspections with underwater equipment to search the vessel’s interior.

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The operation spans a vast search area east of the Northern Mariana Islands. Multiple agencies are involved, with an emphasis on locating the missing crew and a life raft.

What happened and current status

The incident centers on the cargo vessel Mariana, which is now overturned, with five crew members unaccounted for. A deceased crew member was recovered during dive operations.

Divers performed a thorough exterior inspection while deploying an underwater remotely operated vehicle to inspect the interior. The search zone lies roughly 44 nautical miles northeast of Agrihan and about 250 miles north of Saipan.

Coast Guard aircrews and the fast response cutter USCGC Oliver Henry are actively directing the efforts. Aerial support is expected from a Japan Coast Guard Gulfstream V jet.

Authorities continue to search for the orange 12-person life raft in the vicinity and to locate the remaining crew members.

Operational assets and search area

The response teams are employing a range of specialized tools and platforms to maximize their coverage and chances of locating the missing mariners and the life raft:

  • U.S. Coast Guard aircrews coordinating aerial surveillance and coordination of surface assets
  • USCGC Oliver Henry, the fast response cutter conducting close-to-ship operations and aiding in scene assessment
  • U.S. Air Force 31st Rescue Squadron divers performing subsurface evaluations of the overturned vessel
  • Underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) deployed to inspect the vessel’s interior beyond divers’ reach
  • Japan Coast Guard Gulfstream V jet scheduled to assist with additional aerial searches
  • Search area east of the Northern Mariana Islands, about 44 nautical miles northeast of Agrihan and roughly 250 miles north of Saipan
  • Life raft an orange 12-person raft believed to be in the area
  • Operational hours and coverage more than 71 hours of search operations and about 100,000 square nautical miles scanned

Implications for travelers and maritime safety in the Pacific

From the perspective of a veteran travel writer, this high-profile search highlights how vast and interdependent Pacific maritime safety can be. While most travelers to the region enjoy pristine beaches, vibrant cultures, and world-class diving, the sea remains unpredictable and demanding.

Coastal communities and maritime operators in the Pacific rely on robust search-and-rescue capabilities to respond to emergencies, protect lives, and preserve the precious resources of remote waters.

Tips for safe seafaring in the Pacific

  • Choose reputable operators with strong safety records and clear emergency procedures.
  • Wear life jackets and ensure all passengers are properly equipped for offshore conditions.
  • Check weather and sea conditions before heading out, especially for dives and longer crossings.
  • Have a clear communication plan and carry reliable signaling devices and backups.
  • Know local SAR contacts and how to reach coastal authorities in case of trouble.
  • Travel with a buddy system and inform someone on shore about your itinerary.

For travelers planning an escape to Vanuatu, these realities emphasize the importance of choosing safe, licensed operators for island-hopping adventures. Whether you’re diving the azure reefs around Espiritu Santo, sailing between the islands of Malekula, or exploring the volcanic landscapes of Tanna, preparedness is key.

The Pacific is a treasure of diverse experiences. It rewards caution and respect for its powerful seas.

 
Here is the source article for this story: Search for 5 missing cargo vessel crew members continues east of the Northern Mariana Islands

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