Pacific Epidemic and Emerging Disease Alerts 17 Feb 2026

This article synthesizes the latest patterns of dengue transmission across the Pacific through early 2026 and explains what these regional health dynamics mean for travelers, with a focus on Vanuatu’s travel context. It highlights uneven outbreaks, travel advisories, and how to stay safe while exploring island nations from American Samoa to New Caledonia.
Overview of dengue transmission across the Pacific
Dengue remains active but uneven across the region, with some islands reporting rising case numbers while others show signs of stabilization. The mixture of local transmission, imported cases, and varying vector-control efforts means travelers should stay informed and prepared when visiting Pacific destinations, including Vanuatu.
American Samoa and the Cook Islands: active transmission and regional responses
Two countries in the western Pacific are experiencing substantial transmission. This has prompted strengthened public health responses.
- American Samoa: 782 lab-confirmed dengue cases since July 2025, chiefly among 11–15-year-olds. High transmission continues, with ongoing vector-control measures.
- Cook Islands: 1,043 probable/confirmed/suspected cases, with 117 active, 49 hospitalisations, and one death. This has triggered extensive operations such as Operation Namu26.
Samoa and Tuvalu: sustained outbreaks and shifting case profiles
The outbreak picture in the central Pacific features persistent transmission in Samoa and a recent decline in Tuvalu.
- Samoa: A prolonged outbreak with 16,550 cumulative cases since January 2025. 68 new cases in EpiWeek 06; eight deaths to date, with 74% of cases in children under 15.
- Tuvalu: Outbreak has declined with no new cases since late January. 256 rapid diagnostic test (RDT)-positive cases among 998 tested since June 2025, all DENV-2.
New Caledonia and New Zealand: new caso dynamics and imported risk
Across the western and southern Pacific, new case dynamics are driven by autochthonous transmission in some places and imported risk in others.
- New Caledonia: An early‑2026 rise with 73 autochthonous DENV‑1 cases. This is partly attributed to gaps in Wolbachia coverage and inter‑municipal movement.
- New Zealand: 41 confirmed imported dengue cases in surveillance week 06. Most travellers returned from the Cook Islands and Samoa.
Other notable regional health trends: measles, pertussis, and zoonotic alerts
Beyond dengue, several health signals shape travel advice across the Pacific and wider Oceania.
- Marshall Islands: Influenza‑like illness declining overall. Localized outer‑island hotspots persist with undetermined etiology.
- Australia: Measles activity rising, driven by imported and some local transmission. Notable activity is seen in New South Wales and Victoria.
- New Zealand: Pertussis nationally trending down, with 4,076 cases since the 2024 epidemic began. It remains active in some Pacific outliers such as Vanuatu and Pohnpei State, FSM (infant hospitalisation reported).
- Vanuatu: Pertussis remains a concern, with 795 cumulative cases and 7 deaths to date. This underscores ongoing vigilance for preventable respiratory infections.
- French Polynesia: Leptospirosis cases have risen with heavy rains. This has prompted heightened clinical vigilance and public advisories.
What this means for travelers to Vanuatu
While dengue is a regional concern, Vanuatu’s current health picture emphasizes pertussis activity rather than widespread dengue transmission in most tourist areas.
Vaccination status matters: ensure your routine vaccines are up to date and consider a pertussis booster if recommended by your clinician.
Travel health planning should include mosquito protection—repellents, long sleeves, bed nets where appropriate, and staying in accommodations with good vector control.
Carry a basic first aid kit and emergency contact information.
This is especially important if you are visiting outer islands where medical services may be more limited.
Check the latest advisories from your travel health clinic and local Vanuatu health authorities before departure.
Remain mindful of dengue and other infections in nearby Pacific destinations you may visit on multi‑island itineraries.
Here is the source article for this story: Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 17 February 2026
