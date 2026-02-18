160 Days Exploring the Clarion-Clipperton Zone’s Deep-Sea Biodiversity

This article distills a multinational five-year study conducted in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the Pacific. Researchers used an ROV to survey the seafloor before and after a large-scale nodules test.
The study reveals a treasure trove of previously unknown species and documents clear ecological impacts from deep-sea mining.
What the CCZ study reveals about deep-sea biodiversity
Over 160 days at sea and five years of fieldwork, the team collected seabed samples around a nodules test. The remotely operated vehicle (ROV) recovered 4,350 macrofaunal animals larger than 0.3 mm.
Taxonomic work identified 788 species previously unknown to science, predominantly bristle worms, crustaceans, and molluscs, including a newly described solitary coral.
These findings came at a time when metallic nodules containing metals vital for green-energy technologies are drawing renewed interest for potential mining in the CCZ. The study also highlighted a stark paucity of baseline data.
Only about 30 percent of the CCZ is protected, and life in those protected zones remains virtually unknown.
Immediate ecological impacts and key discoveries
Immediately after the mining collector passed, macrofaunal densities within the affected track declined by 37 percent. Control sites showed no decline and in some cases increased.
Species richness and overall diversity within the disturbed tracks dropped by about 32 percent. These patterns illustrate how even a single test can disrupt delicate deep-sea communities.
In addition to documenting rapid biological responses, the study underscored that the deep-sea frontier remains poorly understood. Much of its life remains undocumented.
- 788 species newly identified, mainly invertebrates such as bristle worms, crustaceans, and molluscs, plus a new solitary coral
- 4,350 macrofaunal animals recovered, revealing high biodiversity that is vulnerable to disturbance
- Biodiversity loss observed within mining tracks: ~37% decline in macrofauna; ~32% drop in species richness and diversity
- Only ~30% of CCZ is protected, with limited knowledge of life inside those zones
- Calls for longer-term monitoring to determine recovery trajectories and ecological resilience
Policy, science, and the future of deep-sea mining
The study’s findings illuminate the environmental risks of deep-sea mining. There is an urgent need for improved understanding and precaution before commercial extraction proceeds.
The observed disturbances, coupled with gaps in baseline data and protection, suggest that any decision to expand mining should be grounded in robust science and long-term ecological monitoring.
Protecting marine ecosystems in the deep ocean is not just a scientific concern but a policy one. Strengthening marine protected areas, expanding baseline surveys, and implementing adaptive management strategies are essential steps to mitigate potential harm.
Travel, Pacific protection, and the broader ocean context
For travelers and ocean enthusiasts, these findings offer a reminder that the health of the world’s oceans is interconnected. Responsible tourism and informed policy choices in the Pacific can help safeguard these ecosystems for future generations and for the communities that rely on them for culture, food, and livelihoods.
Vanuatu: ocean health, diving culture, and conservation ethos
Vanuatu sits at the crossroads of pristine reefs, volcanic shores, and a strong tradition of marine stewardship. The archipelago’s tourism thrives on vibrant biodiversity, from manta ray cleaning stations to clockwork-green coral gardens.
Studies like the CCZ survey remind us that protecting the ocean’s hidden realms—deep-sea habitats as well as nearshore ecosystems—is essential to sustaining Vanuatu’s fishing, diving, and ecological tourism industries.
How to explore the ocean responsibly when visiting Vanuatu
As a travel guide with three decades of experience in Vanuatu, I’ve seen how responsible choices can enhance your experience while protecting fragile habitats.
Here are practical ways to engage with the ocean ethically.
- Choose eco-certified operators who prioritize reef health, waste management, and community benefits
- Respect marine protected areas and do not touch or chase wildlife on dives
- Use reef-safe sunscreen and avoid anchoring on coral
- Support local conservation projects and buy locally caught seafood with sustainable certifications
Here is the source article for this story: Scientists spent 160 days collecting samples from the bottom of the ocean. They had “virtually no idea” what lived there before
