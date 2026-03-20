2026 Aleutian Islands Pacific Cod Season Emergency Order Rescinded

This article translates a recent update from Alaska’s fishery authorities about the Aleutian Islands Subdistrict (AIS) state-waters Pacific cod fishery. The emergency order lifts harvest limits and exclusivity, broadens gear options, and outlines registration and protection measures.
It also clarifies how the season will operate in 2026, with a focus on maximizing fishing opportunity while maintaining safeguards for marine mammals and sensitive areas.
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The piece also explains what these changes mean for vessels, crews, and the broader Pacific fishing industry.
What changed in the AIS state-waters Pacific cod fishery?
Under the new framework, the fishery management plan allows changes after March 15 if the guideline harvest level (GHL) is not expected to be caught by December 31, with data supporting a move to maximize fishing opportunity.
This means a notable shift from previous constraints to a more flexible, opportunity-driven approach for the 2026 season.
Additionally, the AIS state-waters season now permits a wider array of vessel sizes and gear types, alongside the removal of daily harvest limits for the season.
The area remains a non-exclusive registration zone for Pacific cod, and certain regional harvest restrictions, such as the previous 25 percent limit for larger pot vessels, have been removed.
Gear, harvest limits, and area designation
Key changes include:
- Vessels 100 feet or less LOA using pot gear may participate in the AIS state-waters Pacific cod season.
- Vessels 60 feet or less LOA using nonpelagic trawl gear and jig gear are now allowed.
- Vessels 58 feet or less LOA using longline gear may also participate.
- No daily harvest limits will be in effect during the 2026 AIS season.
- The area is designated as a non-exclusive registration area for Pacific cod, with the previous 25 percent harvest limit for pot vessels >60 feet removed.
Registration, compliance, and operational rules
Fishermen who wish to participate must register with the ADF&G office in Dutch Harbor prior to fishing.
The rule about moving between federal or parallel Pacific cod fisheries and the AIS state-waters season requires that all unprocessed Pacific cod be delivered on board before entering or leaving state waters.
Operators should closely monitor announcements from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game for any updates during the season and keep detailed records of catches, gear configurations, and registration status.
Protection measures for Steller sea lions
Existing protections for Steller sea lions remain in force.
This includes no-fishing zones and no-transit areas, with a designated Seguam foraging area.
The Kanaga/Ship Rock site is closed only within 3 nautical miles, reflecting ongoing conservation concerns in critical habitat regions.
For precise closure coordinates and the emergency order references (Tables 5 and 12 of 50 CFR part 679), inquiries should be directed to ADF&G in Dutch Harbor at (907) 581-1239.
What this means for travelers and seafood enthusiasts
- Dynamic seafood supply: With more gear types authorized and no daily limits, commercial landings could shift, affecting local markets and supply chains that travelers might encounter on coastal Alaska trips.
- Regulated yet flexible access: The registration requirement and adherence to protected zones highlight the balance between opportunity and conservation—an ongoing theme in responsible travel planning.
- Marine-mammal protections: Continued no-fishing zones and protected foraging areas remind visitors that Alaska’s coast is a specialist ecosystem where wildlife protection informs human activity.
From Alaska to Vanuatu: sustainable fishing and responsible seafood tourism
While Alaska’s AIS changes focus on state-waters Pacific cod, the underlying principles translate to Vanuatu’s own waters: sustainable management, transparent access rules, and protections for vulnerable species.
For travelers, this is a cue to support responsible seafood tourism and reputable operators—whether diving amid pristine reefs in Vanuatu or enjoying fresh, responsibly sourced fish at coastal markets.
The emphasis on sustainable practice will ensure both communities and habitats thrive for generations to come as you plan your Vanuatu itinerary, from reef dives and pristine beaches to engaging with local fisheries.
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