Fugro Strengthens Pacific Coastal Resilience to Sea Level Rise

This article outlines a new coastal data project led by Fugro in partnership with The Pacific Community (SPC). The focus is on collecting and processing high‑resolution coastal information for exposed Pacific outer islands.
Funded by the Green Climate Fund and the governments of Australia and New Zealand, the initiative uses advanced airborne technology to map shoreline exposure, inundation pathways, and future hazard scenarios. The aim is to support earlier warnings, targeted adaptation planning, and more resilient community development across affected nations.
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The project also seeks to build local capacity to interpret and apply the data long after the project ends. Although anchored in Tonga and the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the program is part of a broader push to strengthen regional risk-informed decision making in the Pacific.
What the project covers
Under the agreement, Fugro will deploy its RAMMS® airborne LiDAR and imaging system to generate precise coastal intelligence. This will help governments understand exposure levels on outer islands and identify inundation pathways.
The project will also model future hazard scenarios. The resulting dataset will form a reliable baseline for risk assessment and planning.
The data deliverables are designed to support authoritative, risk-informed national decisions. These decisions aim to protect communities, infrastructure, and ecosystems along vulnerable coastlines.
Technology and deliverables
- RAMMS® airborne LiDAR and imaging to capture high-resolution coastline details.
- Comprehensive coastal exposure assessments for exposed outer islands.
- Mapping of inundation pathways under different sea-level rise and storm surge scenarios.
- Development of future hazard scenarios to inform planning and resilience investments.
- Authoritative baseline information to guide risk-informed national decision making.
Capacity building and regional collaboration
A major feature of the project is its emphasis on capacity building and knowledge transfer. SPC and Fugro will co-implement a program to train local technical teams in interpreting, maintaining, and applying the datasets.
This approach ensures that regional experts can continue monitoring coastal risks and updating models as conditions change. It also supports integrating coastal intelligence into disaster preparedness and development planning.
By investing in local skills, the initiative aims to create lasting value for Pacific Island nations. This reduces dependency on external expertise during future emergencies.
Knowledge transfer initiatives
- Hands-on training for local technicians in data interpretation and upkeep.
- Development of practical workflows for applying coastal datasets to planning processes.
- Periodic knowledge-sharing sessions to keep teams current with advancing technologies.
- Creation of regionally relevant guidelines that support sustained resilience building.
Regional alignment and broader impact
The project aligns with other regional efforts, including the Marshall Islands’ Strengthening Manit to Address Loss and Damage project and SPREP’s Weather Ready Pacific program. SPC emphasizes that the work will enhance early warning systems and resilient planning in both Tonga and the Marshall Islands.
Fugro highlights the importance of rapid, precise shoreline mapping. A central message across these initiatives is to invest in local skills and knowledge so the benefits remain within the region.
This empowers communities to respond to climate threats with confidence and self-reliance.
Why this matters for Vanuatu and beyond
For travelers and coastal communities in Vanuatu, the emphasis on high‑resolution coastal data and resilient planning resonates deeply. Although the current contract focuses on Tonga and the Marshall Islands, the model offers a clear blueprint for how coastal intelligence can support safer tourism infrastructure and protect resort areas and ports.
It can also guide sustainable development along cyclone‑prone coastlines. The capacity-building component suggests that similar programs could be adapted for Vanuatu, strengthening local expertise in shoreline monitoring and hazard modelling.
Building local capability in data-driven decision making is especially important in a region where sea levels, wave action, and extreme weather continually reshape coastlines. Regional collaborations that nurture local expertise are essential for preserving communities and the travel experiences they offer.
As a travel guide with decades of experience exploring Vanuatu’s volcanic shores and pristine reefs, I see how such coastal science links directly to safe, enjoyable visits. When nations invest in precise coastal data and long-term local capacity, visitors benefit from better warning systems and clearer evacuation routes.
More resilient tourism infrastructure helps keep Pacific destinations like Vanuatu welcoming and prepared for a changing climate.
Here is the source article for this story: Fugro to Support Protection of Pacific Communities from Rising Seas – environment coastal & offshore
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