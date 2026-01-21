New Zealand Warns Vanuatu Over Oil Smuggling Shadow Fleet

This post unpacks a recent report about a so-called “shadow fleet” of tankers linked to oil smuggling and how a rapidly expanding Cook Islands shipping registry became entangled in the controversy.
Drawing on diplomatic exchanges and public blacklists, I explain what was alleged, why it matters for regional maritime security, and what travelers and Pacific nations — including Vanuatu — should watch for.
From overwater bungalows to beachfront resorts, find your perfect stay in this island nation of more than 80 islands. Instant booking with best price guarantee!
Browse Accommodations Now
What New Zealand warned about
In 2024 New Zealand privately warned the Cook Islands that a list of 19 tankers was suspected of carrying illicit oil shipments tied to Russia and Iran, according to documents obtained by AFP.
The concern centered on how some vessels used the Cook Islands registry — attractive because of modest fees — to operate with less scrutiny than might otherwise be expected.
Who and how: the ships named
The confidential list named specific vessels that later appeared on international sanctions lists or in public notices.
Examples cited include the Arabesca, blacklisted by multiple Western governments for suspected shipment of Russian crude, and the Maruti, linked by a U.S. sanctions notice to large shipments of Iranian naphtha.
Of the 19 vessels flagged by New Zealand, seven were still on the Cook Islands registry as of mid-January.
Among these were the Bonetta and the Ocean Wave, both scrutinised by U.S. authorities for suspected Iranian cargo.
How registries and “flags of convenience” factor in
Flags of convenience allow ship owners to register vessels in states other than their own, often to reduce costs or avoid stricter oversight.
The Cook Islands registry grew rapidly in 2024, peaking with an estimated 150 foreign tankers at one point, which drew attention from analysts and regulators.
Concerns raised and official responses
Critics say lax vetting and a “pay to play” atmosphere made it easier for questionable ships to be flagged.
The UN’s International Maritime Organization listed about 40 tankers under the Cook Islands, while European Parliament briefings flagged that registry among those used by “shadow tankers” carrying Russian crude.
Maritime Cook Islands has denied deliberately harbouring sanctioned vessels and says sanctioned ships are deleted from its list.
The registry did not respond to AFP’s recent request for comment.
Shipping licence revenue to the Cook Islands was estimated to be modest — about US$50,000 in budget documents — even as trade publications named Maritime Cook Islands one of the fastest-growing registries in 2024.
New Zealand’s involvement adds an extra diplomatic dimension because it retains responsibility for parts of the Cook Islands’ foreign affairs and defence.
This makes it a potential source of regional embarrassment and strain.
Practical implications for the Pacific and travellers
Maritime governance matters to island nations whose economies and tourism depend on clean seas and reliable shipping.
When registries are questioned, the reputational risk can ripple through the region’s ports, cruise operators, and fishing fleets.
What to keep in mind
- Check operators: Choose cruise lines and charter companies with transparent vessel histories and insurance records.
- Watch flags: A vessel’s flag can signal the quality of oversight. Multiple reputable providers list flag and inspection histories.
- Support strong governance: Regional cooperation and stricter vetting of registries help protect marine environments and tourism livelihoods.
- Stay informed: Sanctions and blacklists change. Reliable news and official maritime registers are the best sources.
For travellers and maritime professionals in the South Pacific, these developments are a reminder that shipping policy can have real-world effects on island economies and the safety of maritime operations.
Why this matters for Vanuatu: Vanuatu — like the Cook Islands — sits at the heart of Pacific maritime routes and has its own history of dealing with registry issues and international scrutiny.
Strong regional oversight protects tourism, fisheries and the pristine waters that draw people to islands such as Vanuatu. This helps ensure these destinations remain safe and appealing for future generations.
Here is the source article for this story: New Zealand warned Pacific neighbour over oil smuggling ‘shadow fleet’
Find available hotels and vacation homes instantly. No fees, best rates guaranteed!
Check Availability Now