This blog post explains a common hiccup you may encounter when asking an AI to transform a news article: the AI reports it cannot retrieve the linked article and asks you to paste the text instead.

Below I unpack what that message means and give clear steps for how to provide the article safely and effectively. I also offer best practices for summarization and SEO, drawing from three decades of travel-writing experience, especially with Vanuatu-focused content.

Why the AI might say it can’t retrieve the article

When an AI responds with “I’m unable to retrieve the article text from that link. If you paste the article here, I will summarize it into 10 clear, concise sentences,” it’s signaling an access limitation rather than a content judgment.

This can happen for a few routine reasons: the link is behind a paywall, the source blocks automated access, the URL is malformed, or the AI is operating in an environment without web browsing enabled.

What to do next: quick steps to get the summary you want

To move forward smoothly, paste the article text directly into the chat.

Before doing that, follow these quick checks:

  • Confirm copyright permissions: paste only material you have the right to share, or provide a clear excerpt.
  • Include the full text or core passages: the AI needs enough context to produce an accurate summary.
  • Remove extraneous site code or navigation: plain text is best for clean results.
  • Give any special instructions: length, tone, or the number of summary sentences (the AI suggested 10).

    • How to prepare content for the best summarization

    Providing content in a way that respects legal and editorial boundaries will get you a better, faster output.

    Think like a travel editor: be concise, accurate, and focused on the facts or sights that matter most to your audience.

    Practical tips from a travel-writing perspective

  • Highlight key facts: dates, places, quoted sources, and any statistics.
  • Flag local names and terminology: proper spellings of islands, villages, or cultural terms matter—especially in Vanuatu.
  • Specify the desired tone: objective news brief, promotional travel copy, or a narrative feature.
  • Indicate SEO targets: keywords you want included, such as “Vanuatu travel,” “Tanna volcano,” or “island-hopping tips.”

    • SEO and reuse: get more mileage from your summarized article

    Once you have the summary, you can repurpose it across your blog, newsletters, or social channels.

    The AI can help craft meta descriptions, suggest headings, and generate short blurbs for social media. For travel content, localized keywords and sensory detail improve both discoverability and engagement.

    SEO checklist for travel stories

  • Use local keywords: include place names and experiences (for Vanuatu: “snorkelling in Port Vila,” “Tanna volcano tours”).
  • Write compelling meta descriptions: 140–160 characters summarizing the angle.
  • Break content into headings: makes it easier for readers and search engines to parse.
  • Include internal links: link to related travel guides, accommodation reviews, or conservation notes.

    • Tying this back to Vanuatu

    In my 30 years writing about Vanuatu, I’ve seen how stumbling blocks in content access can stall stories about island life and cultural ceremonies. Conservation efforts are also affected.

    If you’re working on an article about Vanuatu and the AI asks you to paste the text, follow the steps above to preserve nuance. This will help ensure accuracy.

    If you’d like, paste the Vanuatu article here and I’ll summarize it into 10 clear sentences, optimize it for search, and suggest ways to adapt it for a travel blog or visitor guide.

     
