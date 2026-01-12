Pacific Islands Reconsider Friends to All Policy

January 12, 2026 / News / By

This post explains how the Pacific Islands’ longstanding “friends to all” foreign policy is being tested by rising global rivalry and an evolving regional order.

It summarizes the pressures on small island states, the Pacific Islands Forum’s (PIF) response at PIF54, and practical initiatives — the Pacific Resilience Facility (PRF), the Review of the Regional Architecture (RRA) and Partnership Mechanism, and the Pacific Islands Standards Committee (PISC) — designed to preserve regional agency and cohesion.

Explore Vanuatu: South Pacific Paradise Awaits
From overwater bungalows to beachfront resorts, find your perfect stay in this island nation of more than 80 islands. Instant booking with best price guarantee!
 

Browse Accommodations Now
 

Why the Pacific’s “friends to all” approach is under strain

For decades Pacific nations relied on a rules-based international order and multilateral institutions to provide predictability and protection.

As great-power competition intensifies and the United States’ benign guarantees appear less certain, that safety net is fraying.

Smaller states face a stark choice: either double down on collective regional mechanisms or risk being drawn into ad-hoc bilateral deals that can undermine long-term unity and bargaining power.

Drivers of change

The shift is driven by several intersecting trends that demand a more coordinated Pacific response.

  • Geopolitical competition: Major powers are increasingly active in the Pacific, raising the stakes for alignment and access.
  • Changing donor roles: Regional partners like Australia are transitioning from passive donors to active strategic participants.
  • Institutional strain: Consensus-based bodies such as the PIF are under pressure from member-state disagreements and the lure of bilateral incentives.
  • Sovereignty trade-offs: Pacific states must balance the need for maneuverability against the benefits of collective bargaining power.

    • PIF54: translating unity into practical tools

    At PIF54 leaders tried to move beyond slogan to substance under the theme Iumi Tugeda — “we are together”.

    The meeting produced three notable initiatives intended to strengthen regional integration and project control.

    Three initiatives to watch

    1. Pacific Resilience Facility (PRF) — The PRF is designed to incentivize collective action by providing pooled financial and technical support for resilience and development priorities.

    By rewarding cooperation, the PRF seeks to reduce the appeal of one-off bilateral deals.

    2. Review of the Regional Architecture (RRA) and Partnership Mechanism — The RRA recommends rationalizing institutional links across the region and introducing a Partnership Mechanism to coordinate how external actors engage Pacific states.

    This is about streamlining access and preserving regional standards rather than closing doorways.

    3. Pacific Islands Standards Committee (PISC) — Starting with building codes, the PISC establishes regional standards to shape how projects are delivered.

    This gives Pacific governments leverage to determine quality, safety, and long-term sustainability of externally funded infrastructure.

    What this means for small island states

    In a more volatile geopolitical environment, survival will depend on clever collective strategies that preserve sovereignty while maximizing benefits.

    Pacific leaders must reconcile short-term bilateral gains with the long-term advantages of a rules-based regional framework that can protect smaller states from asymmetric pressure.

    Trade-offs and practical strategies

    Recommended approaches include:

  • Prioritize regional mechanisms that aggregate bargaining power and resources.
  • Use standards (like those from PISC) to control how external investments are implemented.
  • Keep consensus-building at the core of the PIF while modernizing decision-making to be more agile.
  • Leverage new donor behaviour — including Australia’s active role — to secure regional outcomes rather than fragmented bilateral wins.

    • For Vanuatu, these shifts are immediately relevant.

    As a nation with deep climate vulnerabilities and strategic importance, Vanuatu can benefit from the PRF’s pooled resources.

    It can adopt PISC building codes to protect communities and push within the PIF for balanced engagement with external partners.

    By backing collective tools that safeguard regional standards and sovereignty, Vanuatu helps ensure Pacific resilience in a more contested world.

     
    Here is the source article for this story: Pacific Islands: “Friends to all” is no longer pragmatic

    Discover Your Perfect Stay in Vanuatu
    Find available hotels and vacation homes instantly. No fees, best rates guaranteed!
     

    Check Availability Now
     
    About Vanuatu

    About Vanuatu

    Vanuatu stretches out like a string of emerald beads in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, about 1,090 miles east of Australia. This chain of over 80 volcanic islands is where adventure ...
    Read More
    Planning Your Stay In Vanuatu

    Planning Your Stay in Vanuatu

    Dreaming of a tropical getaway that's still off the beaten path? Vanuatu might be just what you're looking for. This island nation in the South Pacific offers pristine beaches, active ...
    Read More
    Things To Do In Vanuatu

    Things to Do in Vanuatu

    Vanuatu offers travelers a unique blend of natural wonders and cultural experiences across its jungle-covered islands. From swimming in pristine blue lagoons to exploring active volcanoes, this South Pacific nation ...
    Read More
    Vanuatu Cuisine

    Vanuatu Cuisine

    Nestled in the South Pacific, Vanuatu's cuisine tells a story of island abundance and cultural fusion. This Melanesian nation's food reflects its rich heritage, with the Ni-Vanuatu people crafting dishes ...
    Read More
    Vanuatu History

    Vanuatu History

    Vanuatu, a stunning archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean, has a rich history dating back over 4,000 years. Originally known as the New Hebrides, this island nation was jointly ruled ...
    Read More
    Vanuatu Islands

    Vanuatu Islands

    Nestled in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, Vanuatu is a captivating archipelago consisting of over 80 islands, with 65 being inhabited. Located about 1,750 kilometers east of northern Australia and 540 ...
    Read More
    Vanuatu Provinces

    Vanuatu Provinces

    Vanuatu, a beautiful Pacific island nation, is organized into six distinct provinces that help govern this archipelago of volcanic origin. These provinces - Torba, Sanma, Penama, Malampa, Shefa, and Tafea ...
    Read More
    Where To Stay In Vanuatu Hotels BnBs Vacation Homes

    Where to Stay in Vanuatu: Best Hotels, BnBs, Vacation Homes, and More!

    Vanuatu offers amazing hotel options for every type of traveler. From luxury resorts like Tamanu on the Beach and Iririki Island Resort to budget-friendly stays at Coconut Palms Resort, you'll ...
    Read More
    Scroll to Top