Vanuatu Island Pigs Trace 50,000 Years of Ancient Migration

January 9, 2026 / News / By

This post explains a new genomic study that tracks how humans moved pigs across the Asia–Pacific for tens of thousands of years. The research sequenced more than 700 modern and archaeological pig genomes and reveals deep-time translocations—from ancient hunters carrying warty pigs across the Wallace Line to the agricultural expansions 4,000 years ago that brought pigs into Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and Polynesia.

It also looks at later European introductions, hybridisation, and the ecological and cultural questions that follow.

Genomic revelations: pigs as passengers of human journeys

Scientists sequenced over 700 pig genomes from modern and archaeological samples to reconstruct patterns of movement across islands and continents. The results show that people intentionally moved pigs long before farming, and even crossed major biogeographic barriers such as the Wallace Line.

One striking finding is evidence that groups from Sulawesi transported native warty pigs as far back as 50,000 years ago. This suggests pre-agricultural foragers were already translocating animals to secure reliable game and protein sources.

The pace and scale of movement intensified about 4,000 years ago with the spread of agricultural societies along well-known maritime routes from Taiwan through the Philippines, northern Indonesia, into New Guinea, Vanuatu and beyond.

What pig DNA reveals about ancient migration routes

Genomic signatures act like layered maps: successive waves of human movement left a complex mosaic of pig ancestries across Pacific islands. Sequencing can now disentangle these layers in space and time, revealing which animals arrived when and from where.

Key patterns highlighted by the study include:

  • Pre-agricultural movement: Intentional transport of Sulawesi warty pigs long before settled farming.
  • Austronesian-linked spread (~4,000 years ago): Domestic pigs moved along Lapita and related maritime routes into Remote Oceania.
  • Colonial-era introductions: European pigs added new genetic inputs and often became feral, further mixing island lineages.

    • Hybridisation, colonisation and ecological consequences

    Later introductions by Europeans and accidental escapes created additional genetic layers, and in many places these introduced pigs interbred with earlier lineages. On islands like Komodo, domestic pigs hybridised with older Sulawesi-derived warty pigs.

    Those older warty pig genes now contribute to populations that are an important prey resource for the iconic Komodo dragon.

    Many island ecosystems are fragile, and feral pigs can be highly destructive—rooting up vegetation, spreading invasive plants, and preying on or competing with native species. This generates real conservation dilemmas: if people moved pigs to an island thousands of years ago, are those pigs now “native,” and how should managers balance cultural significance against ecological harm?

    Ancient DNA as a human-history proxy

    Beyond ecology, pig genomes provide a valuable proxy for tracing human migrations, trade networks and cultural exchange. Where archaeological records are sparse, animal DNA can point to human paths across seascapes, revealing connections among island communities and the timing of contact.

    What this means for Vanuatu—culture, conservation and travel

    For Vanuatu, the findings resonate closely. Pigs arrived with the ancestors of today’s ni-Vanuatu communities during the same broad movements that shaped much of Remote Oceania.

    Pigs remain central to kastom, marriage and ceremonial exchange across the islands. In some places, escaped or introduced animals pose ecological risks to fragile island habitats.

    As a long-time travel writer focused on Vanuatu, I encourage visitors to appreciate both sides of this story. Observe and respect the cultural role of pigs in village life.

    Support conservation initiatives that protect native ecosystems.

     
    Here is the source article for this story: 50,000 Years of Island-Hopping Pigs Reveal Ancient Human Migration

