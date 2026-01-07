Sustainable Marine Infrastructure Solutions for Pacific Islands

This post looks at how Marine Structures — the Australian company formed from the merger of Superior Jetties and Jetty Specialist — is actively pursuing a Pacific Island expansion with innovative marina solutions.
I explain their strategy, design advances such as long-life floating systems and subsea anchoring, and what this might mean for island tourism, local jobs and environmental protection across the region.
Why Pacific islands need smarter marina solutions
Island nations face unique marine infrastructure challenges: cyclones, seismic activity, salt corrosion and the need to protect coral reefs and mangroves while growing visitor services.
Marine Structures is positioning itself to meet those needs by offering both traditional fixed jetties and modern floating designs catered to island conditions.
Rather than waiting for individual orders, the company is taking a proactive approach — developing business in markets that have planned infrastructure programs and forming local partnerships to speed delivery and build capability.
Marine Structures: strategy and regional footprint
Born from the merger of Superior Jetties and Jetty Specialist, Marine Structures is moving into the Pacific through joint ventures and local partnerships, with Fiji identified as a strategic base.
Proximity, cultural similarities, supplier networks and a track record on projects like Denarau marina expansions and superyacht facilities make Fiji a logical hub.
Current operations ship prefabricated kits to trusted local installers, but the firm plans to scale up local hiring and shift some manufacturing to Fiji to reduce costs and strengthen on-site capabilities.
Their partnership approach is deliberately non-exclusive, aiming to broaden networks and improve delivery and installation capacity across island nations.
Design, resilience and environmental responsibility
Marine Structures combines engineering standards with a sustainability framework designed for Pacific realities.
Their products meet Australian Standard AS 3962 for marina design and are engineered to resist cyclones, flooding and other severe climate risks common to the region.
Floating systems bring extra benefits: they can reduce seismic risk through subsea anchoring and often lower costs and hazards compared with fixed structures in earthquake-prone areas.
Materials, longevity and destination protection
The company has extended product design life from an industry-standard 25 years to 50 years by using fibreglass reinforcement and elastomeric hinges.
Material choices such as durable concrete, aluminium and polyurethane are selected to reduce corrosion, cut lifecycle costs and lessen environmental impact.
Marine Structures’ sustainability framework adds a notable “destination protection” element that seeks to avoid harm to coral reefs and mangroves.
Where disturbance is unavoidable, environmental offsets are applied — a practical approach for islands whose economies depend on pristine marine environments.
What this means for tourism and local economies
From the perspective of a travel writer with three decades visiting the region, modern, resilient marinas and floating docks transform possibilities: they attract superyachts and cruising sailors, create jobs in construction and maintenance, and support shore-based services such as dive operators and island transfers.
For Pacific governments and tourism operators, the prospect of locally built components and a non-exclusive partnership model promises faster delivery, better value and improved capacity to maintain assets over decades.
Why Vanuatu should pay attention
Vanuatu shares many of the conditions driving Marine Structures’ strategy: cyclone exposure, seismic risk and treasured coral systems. The company’s floating options, subsea anchoring and destination protection could offer Vanuatu resilient marina solutions that minimise reef impact while expanding visitor access.
Whether you’re an operator planning a new marina or a local contractor, this move by Marine Structures is one to watch. Travellers curious about how infrastructure shapes their island experience may also find this development significant.
Here is the source article for this story: Sustainable solutions for Pacific marine infrastructure
