Human Activities Harm Whales and Dolphins Across Pacific Islands: Study

This post summarizes a major nearly two‑decade study by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa that investigated 272 cetacean strandings across the Pacific Islands from 2006 to 2024.

The research examined causes of death in 20 species of whales and dolphins and highlights the roles of infectious disease, human-related trauma, and debris in driving mortality.

Key findings from the 2006–2024 Pacific Islands cetacean study

The study reviewed 272 strandings and performed necropsies on more than three‑quarters of the cases. This makes it one of the most comprehensive examinations of cetacean mortality in the region.

A large proportion of deaths were linked to disease and human activity, underlining how ocean and land-based threats intersect.

Below are the headline numbers that conservationists and coastal communities should note:

  • 65%+ of investigations showed either human-caused trauma or infectious disease.
  • ~62% of cases were linked to disease, with many animals showing poor body condition from chronic illness.
  • 29% of strandings were attributable to anthropogenic trauma, including vessel strikes and interactions with fisheries and marine debris.

    • Infectious disease: a leading killer

    Infectious agents affected 11 species of cetaceans in the study.

    Two pathogens stood out for causing severe neurologic and respiratory disease: morbillivirus and Brucella.

    Both are capable of causing population-level impacts when introduced or amplified in vulnerable groups.

    Less often reported but highly relevant for island communities was toxoplasmosis, a disease associated with cat feces.

    The study confirmed toxoplasmosis directly caused the deaths of two spinner dolphins and one bottlenose dolphin.

    This is a clear example of how terrestrial pollution can kill marine life.

    Human impacts: vessel strikes, fisheries and debris

    Anthropogenic trauma accounted for nearly a third of confirmed causes of death.

    Vessel strikes produced fatal vertebral and skull fractures in several cases, including humpback whale calves and small cetaceans.

    Fishery interactions and marine debris were also deadly: a sperm whale was found with its stomach blocked by plastic and fishery gear.

    A bottlenose dolphin was fatally impaled by a fishhook.

    The study stresses that most cetacean deaths happen at sea and carcass recovery is low in island environments.

    Each examined stranding provides vital data for conservation planning.

    Why cetaceans are important indicators of ocean health

    Dolphins and whales are sentinels of marine ecosystems: their health reflects the broader condition of the ocean.

    When disease and human trauma are common causes of death, it signals systemic problems — from pathogen runoff and poor waste management to unsafe vessel operations and unregulated fisheries.

    How coastal communities — including Vanuatu — can act

    Local engagement is critical.

    Reporting dead or distressed marine mammals yields valuable information for research and management.

    In the Pacific Islands, the authors urge the public to call NOAA’s Marine Wildlife Hotline at 1‑888‑256‑9840 when they encounter stranded animals.

    Practical steps communities can take include:

  • Reducing single‑use plastics and improving waste collection to prevent marine debris ingestion.
  • Promoting responsible pet management to limit Toxoplasma contamination of coastal waters.
  • Adopting vessel speed zones and safe‑boating education in whale and dolphin areas to reduce strikes.
  • Supporting necropsy capacity and rapid reporting networks to learn from each stranding.

    • Tying the study’s lessons back to Vanuatu

    Vanuatu’s rich cetacean fauna — from spinner dolphins to migrating humpback whales — makes the islands a frontline for both tourism and conservation.

    The threats identified in the Pacific Islands study are directly relevant here: plastics, fisheries interactions, boat strikes, and pathogen runoff can all affect local whale and dolphin populations.

    Strengthening community reporting, waste management, and responsible boating in Vanuatu will help protect these iconic animals.

    These efforts also support the health of the marine ecosystems they signal to be healthy or in trouble.

     
    Here is the source article for this story: Study reveals human impact on whales, dolphins in Pacific Islands

