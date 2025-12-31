Pacific Islands Forum Boosts Climate Resilience and Regional Unity

This post explains the Pacific Islands Forum’s renewed focus on climate resilience, the 2050 Strategy, and the upcoming 2026 Leaders’ Policy. These shifts matter for Pacific nations, especially island communities like Vanuatu.
Drawing on new statements from Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa and Deputy Secretary General Esala Nayasi, I outline the policy direction and regional cooperation goals. The practical implications for communities and travellers in the Pacific are also explored.
Why climate resilience is now front and centre for Pacific leaders
Climate resilience is a central priority in the Forum’s 2050 Strategy. The organisation is moving from planning to action.
Secretary General Baron Waqa has emphasized that the next phase — framed by the 2026 Leaders’ Policy — will shape external engagement and partnerships. It will also influence how projects are implemented across the region.
Pacific states face sea level rise, extreme weather, and economic shocks that threaten livelihoods and tourism income. The Forum intends to use the 2026 policy to ensure external partners align with regional priorities and that climate initiatives are integrated across the regional architecture.
What the 2026 Leaders’ Policy means for the Pacific
The 2026 policy will serve as a roadmap for members and partners. It will clarify which projects should be prioritised and how investments will be coordinated.
Implementation, rather than just planning, is being highlighted. This is a crucial shift for communities that have waited for tangible results.
Deputy Secretary General Esala Nayasi warned that unity is not automatic; it must be built and maintained. He called for stronger cooperation and solidarity to get resilience and sustainable development across the finish line.
Key priorities: implementation, economic connectivity and regional architecture
The Forum’s three-pronged emphasis — implementation, economic connectivity, and strengthening regional systems — is practical and strategic. These priorities aim to make sure policies turn into projects that benefit communities and that institutions can deliver.
For countries like Vanuatu, that means better coordination of climate adaptation projects and clearer guidance for international partners. It also signals a stronger voice for the Pacific at global fora like COP31.
How partnerships and global diplomacy fit in
Waqa welcomed Australia’s commitment to work with Turkey as COP31 President. He called it an encouraging sign for regional advocacy.
Strong external partnerships — when guided by the 2026 policy — can unlock funding and technical support aligned with Pacific priorities. But the Pacific will insist on ownership: the Forum wants external engagement to be accountable to the region’s needs, not driven by donor agendas alone.
Practical implications for island communities and travellers
As someone who has worked in Vanuatu and across the Pacific for decades, I see real benefits when regional systems deliver. Faster disaster response, healthier coral reefs, resilient infrastructure, and tourism that supports local livelihoods are some of these benefits.
Travelers should watch for these on-the-ground changes. Here are practical priorities the Forum is pushing that will affect communities and visitors alike:
Travel tips that support resilience
When you visit Vanuatu or other Pacific islands, choose local operators. Respect community-led conservation, and be flexible with travel plans during the cyclone season.
These small actions help sustain the very communities working to adapt and thrive.
For Vanuatu, a nation on the frontline of climate impacts, these moves mean stronger advocacy. They also mean clearer investments and better protection for its people, culture and landscapes that draw visitors from around the world.
Here is the source article for this story: Pacific Islands Forum prioritizes climate resilience and regional unity
