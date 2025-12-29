France Denies Ceding Pacific Islands — Impact on Vanuatu Travel

This article explores the long-running sovereignty dispute between France and Vanuatu over the remote Pacific islands of Matthew and Hunter. It examines why these tiny uninhabited outcrops matter so much geopolitically and what recent political controversy in Paris means for travelers, regional stability, and the broader South Pacific.
The article also considers Vanuatu’s own future as an emerging destination.
Matthew and Hunter Islands: Tiny, Remote, and Surprisingly Important
Matthew and Hunter are two small volcanic islands located in the South Pacific, east of New Caledonia. Though uninhabited and rarely visited, they sit in a part of the ocean that has become increasingly important for strategic, environmental, and economic reasons.
Administratively, they are linked to New Caledonia, a French overseas territory. At the same time, Vanuatu has long claimed these islands, arguing that they naturally form part of its archipelago, which gained independence from joint British–French rule in 1980.
Why Do These Islands Matter If No One Lives There?
In maritime law, land equals leverage. Even the smallest island can unlock a vast surrounding Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), giving the controlling state special rights over fishing, seabed minerals, and other marine resources.
Through Matthew and Hunter, France extends a large EEZ in the region, reinforcing its position as a major Pacific power. Beyond economics, the islands are also valuable for scientific research, climate monitoring, and marine conservation, anchoring legal rights to study and protect the surrounding waters.
Political Storm in Paris: Accusations and Denials
The latest flare-up over Matthew and Hunter did not begin in the Pacific, but in the political arena of France. A domestic debate quickly spilled over into international headlines, putting the islands back in the spotlight.
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen publicly accused President Emmanuel Macron of preparing to abandon French sovereignty over the islands. She based her comments on an article in the French newspaper Le Figaro, which speculated that the territory could be handed to Vanuatu as part of a diplomatic arrangement.
France’s Firm Response
France’s foreign ministry sharply rejected these claims, condemning them as “false information”. Officials insisted that no discussion of territorial cession had taken place and that France’s sovereignty over Matthew and Hunter was not in question.
The ministry did, however, acknowledge what specialists in the region have known for decades: there is a long-standing dispute with Vanuatu, one that complicates how maritime borders are drawn and interpreted in this corner of the Pacific.
The France–Vanuatu Dispute: Borders, Fishing, and Research
Because both France and Vanuatu claim Matthew and Hunter, the surrounding maritime zones are contested. That has created a web of legal and practical uncertainties that affect everyday activities on the water.
Among the most sensitive areas are:
High-Level Talks and the Road to 2026
In July, Vanuatu’s Prime Minister Johnny Koanapo held talks in Paris with President Macron, as well as with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. The meetings acknowledged the dispute and its impact on maritime delimitation.
France maintains that, while these issues were discussed, no agreement on giving up territory was made or even tabled. Both sides are working towards further negotiations, with more detailed talks planned for early 2026 to clarify maritime boundaries and reduce legal ambiguity.
What This Means for the Wider Pacific – and for Vanuatu
Although most travelers will never see Matthew and Hunter, the dispute around them is emblematic of a wider reality. The Pacific is not just a region of lagoons and palm trees, but also of competing maritime claims, strategic interests, and evolving partnerships.
For France, control of these islands reinforces its status as a resident Pacific power through New Caledonia. For Vanuatu, the claim is part of a larger effort to affirm sovereignty, secure resources for its people, and shape its maritime future as a fully independent nation.
From Disputed Rocks to Dream Destinations
For visitors, the Matthew and Hunter issue will remain far in the background.
The story underlines how important and contested the ocean spaces around Vanuatu truly are.
The same waters that are legally debated in diplomatic rooms are the ones you’ll fly over en route to Espiritu Santo.
You might cross these waters by boat to Tanna, or dive into them off the reefs of Efate.
Vanuatu continues to negotiate its maritime boundaries and strengthen its voice in the region.
It also grows as one of the Pacific’s most rewarding destinations – a place where living island culture, active volcanoes, and world-class diving sit at the heart of a nation.
