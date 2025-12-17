Korea and Pacific Islands Strengthen Partnerships at Seoul Summit

December 17, 2025 / News / By

This article explores how the recent Korea–Pacific Islands Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Seoul is shaping a more resilient and prosperous Blue Pacific. We’ll unpack what was agreed, why it matters for Pacific travellers and communities, and how these high-level decisions connect right down to the beaches, reefs, and villages you experience in places like Vanuatu.

Pacific Islands and South Korea: A Strengthened Partnership for the Blue Pacific

Foreign Ministers from all member states of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) gathered in Seoul for their sixth biennial meeting with South Korea. For the first time, every Forum member took part, sending a powerful signal of regional unity across the Pacific.

Explore Vanuatu: South Pacific Paradise Awaits
From overwater bungalows to beachfront resorts, find your perfect stay in this island nation of more than 80 islands. Instant booking with best price guarantee!
 

Browse Accommodations Now
 

This was more than a diplomatic get-together. It was about shaping a shared future for the ocean, economies, and communities that define the Blue Pacific continent.

High-Level Representation from Across the Region

The meeting was co-chaired by Hyun Cho, South Korea’s Foreign Minister, and Peter Shanel Agovaka, the Foreign Minister of Solomon Islands. A strong Pacific presence gave weight to the discussions, with notable attendees including:

  • Tonga’s Crown Prince Tupouto’a ‘Ulukalala
  • The President of New Caledonia
  • The Prime Minister of Niue
  • The Deputy Prime Minister of Samoa

    • Such a gathering reflects not only political importance, but also a united front in defending the Pacific’s interests on the global stage.

    Supporting the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent

    At the heart of the meeting was the Pacific region’s long-term vision: the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent. This strategy is a roadmap for sustainable development, regional security, and climate resilience across island nations.

    South Korea reaffirmed its commitment to this vision. It is positioning itself as a key partner for Pacific countries over the coming decades.

    Inclusive Development, Trade and Regional Security

    The joint statement from the meeting emphasized cooperation in core areas that affect everyday life and travel across the region:

  • Inclusive development – ensuring that growth benefits local communities, from urban centres to remote islands.
  • Trade – opening more pathways for Pacific products, culture, and services to reach global markets.
  • Regional security – safeguarding Pacific waters and territories, including combating illegal activities at sea.

    • For travellers, these priorities support more stable, better-connected destinations. They also mean stronger local economies that can invest in infrastructure and visitor services.

    Climate Action and the Pacific Resilience Facility

    Climate change is the defining challenge for Pacific Island nations, and it featured prominently in the Seoul talks. Ministers welcomed South Korea’s climate leadership and practical support for the region’s resilience.

    Korea’s Contribution to the Pacific Resilience Facility

    South Korea announced plans to contribute to the Pacific Resilience Facility (PRF) next year. This regional fund is designed to strengthen climate adaptation and disaster preparedness across Pacific communities.

    Support for the PRF will help countries to:

  • Build stronger coastal defences and climate-resilient infrastructure
  • Improve disaster response and early warning systems
  • Protect livelihoods tied to tourism, agriculture, and fisheries

    • For island destinations, this means a better ability to recover from cyclones, sea-level threats, and extreme weather events that can disrupt both local life and visitor experiences.

    Climate Targets and Ocean Protection

    Ministers commended Korea’s new 2035 climate targets, signalling that major partners are aligning with Pacific demands for stronger climate ambition. They also highlighted cooperation against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, which undermines food security, local economies, and marine ecosystems.

    Healthy oceans and sustainable fisheries are essential to Pacific identity. They are also vital to the snorkelling, diving, and coastal experiences visitors cherish.

    Innovation, Culture and Digital Connectivity

    Beyond climate and security, the meeting placed strong focus on how technology, culture and business ties can uplift Pacific societies. These efforts create new opportunities.

    Deepening Cooperation in Key Sectors

    The ministers agreed to deepen cooperation in:

  • Culture – promoting Pacific heritage, arts, and indigenous knowledge on the world stage.
  • Innovation – supporting new ideas and technologies that can work in small, remote island contexts.
  • Digital connectivity – improving internet access, which is vital for education, business, and even remote tourism marketing.
  • Trade – building stronger economic links that bring investment and training into Pacific communities.

    • Better connectivity and innovation directly influence how travellers discover, book, and experience island destinations. This ranges from village guesthouses to eco-resorts.

    Looking Ahead: The UN Ocean Conference and Future Meetings

    The ocean remains at the centre of Pacific identity and diplomacy. In Seoul, ministers welcomed a major global opportunity for Pacific leadership on marine issues.

    Co-Hosting the 2028 UN Ocean Conference

    South Korea’s commitment to co-host the 2028 UN Ocean Conference with Chile was warmly received. This conference will serve as a prominent international platform for Pacific countries to champion ocean conservation, sustainable marine use, and the rights of island nations whose futures are tied to the sea.

    The next Korea–Pacific Islands Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is scheduled for 2027. This promises continued dialogue and a long-term partnership focused on the Pacific’s needs.

    What This Means for Vanuatu and Pacific Travel

    For travellers and locals alike, these high-level commitments translate into more than policy. They shape the resilience and quality of life in destinations such as Vanuatu.

    Communities in Vanuatu depend on healthy reefs, secure coastlines, and a stable climate.

    As South Korea and the Pacific Islands Forum strengthen cooperation on climate resilience, digital connectivity, trade, and culture, countries like Vanuatu stand to benefit through:

  • Improved infrastructure and disaster preparedness
  • Support for sustainable tourism and marine protection
  • New cultural and economic links with Asia

    • For over three decades working in and around Vanuatu, I’ve seen how global decisions ripple down to local shores.

    The Seoul meeting is another step in ensuring that when you step off the plane in Port Vila or onto the sands of Espiritu Santo, you’re entering a Pacific that is not only beautiful and welcoming, but also prepared, protected, and proudly charting its own future.

     
    Here is the source article for this story: Korea and Pacific Islands deepen ties at Seoul summit

    Discover Your Perfect Stay in Vanuatu
    Find available hotels and vacation homes instantly. No fees, best rates guaranteed!
     

    Check Availability Now
     
    About Vanuatu

    About Vanuatu

    Vanuatu stretches out like a string of emerald beads in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, about 1,090 miles east of Australia. This chain of over 80 volcanic islands is where adventure ...
    Read More
    Planning Your Stay In Vanuatu

    Planning Your Stay in Vanuatu

    Dreaming of a tropical getaway that's still off the beaten path? Vanuatu might be just what you're looking for. This island nation in the South Pacific offers pristine beaches, active ...
    Read More
    Things To Do In Vanuatu

    Things to Do in Vanuatu

    Vanuatu offers travelers a unique blend of natural wonders and cultural experiences across its jungle-covered islands. From swimming in pristine blue lagoons to exploring active volcanoes, this South Pacific nation ...
    Read More
    Vanuatu Cuisine

    Vanuatu Cuisine

    Nestled in the South Pacific, Vanuatu's cuisine tells a story of island abundance and cultural fusion. This Melanesian nation's food reflects its rich heritage, with the Ni-Vanuatu people crafting dishes ...
    Read More
    Vanuatu History

    Vanuatu History

    Vanuatu, a stunning archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean, has a rich history dating back over 4,000 years. Originally known as the New Hebrides, this island nation was jointly ruled ...
    Read More
    Vanuatu Islands

    Vanuatu Islands

    Nestled in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, Vanuatu is a captivating archipelago consisting of over 80 islands, with 65 being inhabited. Located about 1,750 kilometers east of northern Australia and 540 ...
    Read More
    Vanuatu Provinces

    Vanuatu Provinces

    Vanuatu, a beautiful Pacific island nation, is organized into six distinct provinces that help govern this archipelago of volcanic origin. These provinces - Torba, Sanma, Penama, Malampa, Shefa, and Tafea ...
    Read More
    Where To Stay In Vanuatu Hotels BnBs Vacation Homes

    Where to Stay in Vanuatu: Best Hotels, BnBs, Vacation Homes, and More!

    Vanuatu offers amazing hotel options for every type of traveler. From luxury resorts like Tamanu on the Beach and Iririki Island Resort to budget-friendly stays at Coconut Palms Resort, you'll ...
    Read More
    Book Vanuatu Travel

    Want to Visit Vanuatu?

    Scroll to Top