Vanuatu Registry Enables Sanctions-Busting Shadow Fleets

December 5, 2025 / News / By

This article explores how a little-known Pacific Island office has become a quiet enabler of “shadow fleets” – vessels that slip through international sanctions, plunder marine resources, and undermine global efforts to protect the ocean.

We’ll unpack how these operations work, why they matter for food security and coastal economies, and what reforms are urgently needed across the Pacific – including in responsible tourism and ocean stewardship destinations such as Vanuatu.

How a Pacific Island Office Became a Hub for Shadow Fleets

In the vastness of the Pacific, small island jurisdictions can wield outsized influence through their maritime and corporate registries.

The recent investigation shows how one such office has been quietly helping vessels dodge international scrutiny.

The Role of Flags, Paperwork and Loopholes

According to the investigation, this Pacific office has been providing documentation and logistical support that allows vessels to operate under false flags or layers of obscure ownership.

By supplying the paperwork that gives ships a veneer of legitimacy, it becomes far easier for these vessels to hide their true identity and activities.

This is not just a clerical issue.

Flagging a vessel through a permissive jurisdiction can grant it access to ports, suppliers, and insurance markets it might otherwise lose under sanctions.

By looking “legal” on paper, shadow fleets gain freedom to move, fuel, and trade.

Sanctions-Busting on the High Seas

These shadow fleets are often tied to regimes or companies facing international restrictions.

Instead of complying with sanctions, they:

  • Re-register ships under new flags in tolerant jurisdictions
  • Use shell companies to hide true ownership
  • Manipulate vessel tracking systems or “go dark” at sea
  • Swap cargo between ships mid-ocean to disguise origin

    • The investigation shows how the Pacific office’s willingness to approve registrations and documentation, without robust checks, effectively enables sanctions-busting activity far beyond its shores.

    Illegal Fishing: A Hidden Cost of Shadow Fleets

    Sanctions avoidance often goes hand in hand with other forms of maritime crime.

    The same networks and legal blind spots that enable sanctions evasion also help vessels engage in illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

    Threats to Marine Ecosystems and Local Livelihoods

    Experts warn that these shadow fleets frequently participate in illicit fishing operations, targeting high-value species and ecologically sensitive areas.

    This activity:

  • Depletes fish stocks that coastal communities rely on for food and income
  • Damages fragile marine habitats such as reefs and seamounts
  • Distorts markets by flooding them with cheap, illegally caught fish
  • Undercuts legitimate fishers who follow the rules

    • When vessels can change names, flags and ownership on paper with ease, it becomes extremely difficult for patrols and port inspectors to track who is responsible for destructive fishing practices.

    Lack of Transparency and Accountability

    The investigation highlights a system where opacity is a feature, not a bug.

    In the jurisdiction in question, weak oversight and minimal transparency create what experts call a haven for shadow fleets.

    Corporate records are incomplete, ownership chains are deliberately complex, and enforcement capacity is limited.

    In such an environment, even well-meaning local officials can be overwhelmed.

    Without strong laws and regional coordination, the most secretive and risky operators naturally gravitate to these gaps in the map.

    The Need for Stronger Oversight and Global Cooperation

    Because these networks stretch across multiple countries, no single government can solve the problem.

    The investigation underscores the need for a more coordinated response at sea and in corporate registries.

    Closing the Gaps Exploited by Shadow Fleets

    Authorities and international bodies are being urged to take concrete steps, including:

  • Tightening standards for vessel registration and flagging
  • Requiring full disclosure of beneficial ownership for ship-owning companies
  • Sharing real-time data on suspect vessels across Pacific and global partners
  • Strengthening port inspections and denying services to known violators
  • Supporting Pacific Island states with training and technology for monitoring

    • By aligning regulations and increasing transparency, the Pacific can become far less hospitable to shadow fleets.

    Enhanced collaboration will help uphold the rule of law at sea and protect shared marine resources.

    Why This Matters for Responsible Travel and Vanuatu

    For travellers, these issues might seem distant. However, they shape the very experiences people seek in the Pacific.

    The health of coral reefs and the abundance of marine life are directly connected to how the region manages its oceans. The stability of coastal communities also depends on these efforts.

    Vanuatu, for instance, has built its reputation on pristine waters, sustainable community-based tourism and traditional respect for the sea. Its reefs, kastom fishing areas, and marine protected zones all depend on strong regional action against illegal fishing and operations that degrade the wider Pacific.

    As you plan trips to ocean-rich destinations like Vanuatu, supporting operators and initiatives that value transparent, sustainable and lawful use of the sea helps reinforce the positive example many Pacific nations are trying to set.

     
    Here is the source article for this story: Pacific island office enabling sanctions-busting ‘shadow fleets’

