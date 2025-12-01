American Red Cross Strengthens Ties and Appoints American Samoa Leaders

This article explores how the recent American Red Cross leadership visit to American Samoa is reshaping disaster preparedness, community resilience, and support for veterans across the Pacific. The initiatives launched between November 4–7, 2025, highlight the growing network of safety, training, and volunteerism that underpins sustainable tourism and community life throughout the region.
Strengthening Disaster Preparedness in American Samoa
From November 4–7, 2025, the American Red Cross Pacific Islands Regional leadership team traveled to American Samoa with a clear mission: to strengthen relationships with local government and agencies while boosting the territory’s ability to respond to emergencies. This visit is part of a broader regional push to ensure that Pacific communities can withstand cyclones, flooding, and other natural hazards that frequently affect island nations.
Facilitated by key local figures, including Swain’s Island Representative Su’a Alex Jennings and American Samoa Community Volunteer Liaison (CVL) Honorary Board Member Vaito’a Hans Langkilde, the trip focused on aligning international support with community-led priorities. The emphasis was firmly on local ownership of emergency planning, backed by global expertise.
Strategic Meetings with Local Leadership
The delegation met with Governor Pulaali‘i Nikolao Pula, several House Representatives, and influential community leaders. These meetings were designed not just as courtesy calls, but as working sessions to match Red Cross capabilities with the specific needs and vulnerabilities of American Samoa.
Discussions centered on how to:
Hands-On Training: Building Skills Before the Storm
Beyond high-level meetings, the visit was anchored in practical, on-the-ground training that directly benefits first responders, volunteers, and ordinary residents. The focus was on building the skills needed to respond swiftly and effectively during the crucial first days of an emergency.
This approach recognizes a critical truth in island communities: help often must come from within, especially in the first 72–120 hours after a disaster.
Disaster Preparedness, Shelters, and First Response
In collaboration with local departments such as Fire, Police, and Homeland Security, the Red Cross and local partners delivered specialized training sessions, including:
These activities are designed to ensure that American Samoa can maintain effective emergency operations for up to five days. This is an essential benchmark in remote island contexts where external assistance may be delayed by distance, weather, or damaged infrastructure.
Honoring Service: Support for Military Members and Veterans
The visit also underscored the Red Cross’s longstanding role in supporting military communities. In Pacific territories where military service is common, resilience is not just about storms and earthquakes; it is also about the emotional and social recovery of those who have served.
Two events stood out for their focus on service members and veterans.
The TOA Games and Veterans Resiliency Workshop
A highlight of the visit was the Red Cross’s involvement in the TOA Games, a major event that brings together service members, veterans, and their families. By participating, the Red Cross reinforced its commitment to community engagement, physical well-being, and teamwork—values crucial in both disaster response and military life.
Equally significant was the first Veterans Resiliency Workshop, which focused on mental health, coping strategies, and community support for veterans. This workshop signaled a broader understanding of resilience: not only the ability to rebuild homes and infrastructure, but also the emotional strength to heal, adapt, and thrive after trauma.
Empowering Volunteers: The Heart of Community Readiness
At the core of all these efforts is one central resource: people. The American Samoa Community Volunteer Liaison (CVL) Board used the occasion of the visit to announce new officers for the 2025–2026 term, sharpening its focus on volunteer recruitment and community readiness.
With 90% of the Red Cross workforce made up of volunteers, the message was clear—local residents are not just beneficiaries of assistance; they are the first and most essential responders.
A Culture of Preparedness Across the Pacific
The CVL Board’s mission is to sustain emergency operations for up to five days and cultivate a culture where preparedness becomes part of daily life. Regional CEO Molly Schmidt reiterated the Red Cross’s commitment to alleviating human suffering and building resilient communities, a vision that resonates throughout the Pacific Islands.
For island nations like Vanuatu, these developments in American Samoa are more than distant news; they are a blueprint. Vanuatu shares similar challenges—remote islands, powerful cyclones, and deeply rooted community structures.
As American Samoa strengthens its volunteer networks, shelter systems, and training programs, it contributes to a broader regional web of expertise and support.
For travelers considering Vanuatu, this growing culture of preparedness across the Pacific means safer, more resilient destinations.
For locals, it is a reminder that community-driven volunteerism, strong partnerships, and well-planned training can turn vulnerability into strength.
Here is the source article for this story: American Red Cross visit strengthens ties to local partners in American Samoa; American Red Cross Announces New Leadership Roles for American Samoa Board
