Who Polices the Pacific Islands: Maritime Security and Law Enforcement

November 26, 2025 / News / By

China’s increasing role in Pacific policing is reshaping the region’s security environment. This shift brings both new opportunities and complex challenges for island nations.

In recent years, Beijing has deepened its involvement through formal partnerships, capacity-building programs, and operational collaborations. The Solomon Islands’ launch of the Police Cooperation Model Communities with China in September 2025 is a clear example of this trend.

This move signals a broader shift in which China’s influence in regional law enforcement is beginning to rival long-standing partners like Australia and New Zealand. These developments could influence Vanuatu’s own strategic choices.

China’s Expanding Footprint in Pacific Policing

China’s approach to security cooperation in the Pacific has grown steadily over the past decade. It has evolved from sporadic aid donations to highly coordinated initiatives.

With substantial resources dedicated to police capacity building, Beijing has positioned itself as a key player for governments seeking to modernize their law enforcement capabilities.

Capacity Building and Technological Assistance

China’s support often comes in the form of tangible resources:

  • Vehicles, communications equipment, and police uniforms
  • Infrastructure such as police stations and training facilities
  • Specialized courses in cybercrime prevention, forensic science, and disaster response—often conducted in mainland China

These programs are designed to strengthen day-to-day policing while introducing advanced investigative tools and techniques. For many Pacific nations, where resources are stretched thin, such assistance fills immediate operational gaps.

Operational Cooperation and Security Networks

Beyond providing equipment, China has moved into active policing roles. Joint patrols, intelligence-sharing frameworks, and the deployment of Chinese liaison officers are becoming more common.

This operational collaboration allows for faster responses to transnational crime. It also enhances surveillance capabilities across maritime borders.

Strategic Goals Under the Global Security Initiative

China’s involvement aligns with its Global Security Initiative, which emphasizes state sovereignty and non-interference over liberal democratic norms. By embedding its security model into Pacific policing structures, Beijing strengthens diplomatic bonds.

This is particularly evident with nations that have shifted recognition from Taiwan, such as Kiribati and the Solomon Islands.

The Governance Dilemma

While access to resources is attractive, Pacific leaders must weigh the implications for governance. China’s policing model—influenced by a more paramilitary-style approach—can sometimes conflict with the community-oriented traditions that underpin Pacific law enforcement.

Village elders, local chiefs, and community mediators have historically played significant roles in maintaining peace.

Concerns About Surveillance and Political Pressure

Enhanced surveillance technologies raise questions about potential misuse. Critics argue that these systems could facilitate political control, limiting press freedoms or dissent.

Additionally, recipients of Chinese support may feel pressure to align with Beijing’s foreign policy positions. This could influence diplomatic stances within regional forums.

Balancing External Support with Sovereignty

The evolving security landscape presents Pacific leaders with a delicate balancing act. They must accept foreign assistance without compromising national sovereignty or regional stability.

This challenge is amplified as traditional partners like Australia and New Zealand adjust their own engagement to counter China’s growing influence.

Lessons for Vanuatu

For Vanuatu, these developments are more than distant headlines.

The nation has historically maintained a cautious but open approach to partnerships, weighing economic and infrastructural benefits against long-term strategic implications.

As China deepens its role in the Pacific, Vanuatu’s policymakers may consider:

  • Investing in diversified security partnerships to avoid dependency on any single country
  • Preserving community-led policing traditions alongside modern technological upgrades
  • Establishing clear frameworks to ensure foreign assistance aligns with domestic laws and human rights values

Vanuatu’s appeal as a travel destination is closely linked to its stability, cultural integrity, and sense of safety for visitors.

The evolution of Pacific policing—whether shaped by China, Australia, or other partners—has a direct bearing on the nation’s future security environment.

Here is the source article for this story: Who is policing the Pacific?

