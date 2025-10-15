VA Pacific Islands Director’s Veteran Message – October 10, 2025

The latest update from the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) brings good news for Veterans and their families, even in the midst of a federal government shutdown.
Clinics across the Pacific Islands region remain fully operational, ensuring uninterrupted access to medical and mental health services.
Alongside this reassurance, the VA celebrates achievements in patient satisfaction, trust scores, public health initiatives, and specialized awareness programs.
The importance of maintaining personal and health priorities is emphasized.
Continued Care During Government Shutdown
One of the most pressing concerns during a federal shutdown is how essential services will be affected.
Fortunately, VAPIHCS has confirmed that all clinics stay open, operating at full capacity.
Interim Medical Center Director Thandiwe Nelson-Brooks reaffirmed the system’s commitment to patient-centered, consistent care.
Veterans are reminded that their health needs remain the top priority regardless of external political circumstances.
Service Reliability in Challenging Times
For Veterans living across the Pacific—including remote island communities—this reliability means peace of mind.
Knowing that medical and mental health services will continue uninterrupted helps reduce stress and keeps patients connected to vital healthcare resources.
Outstanding Achievements in Patient Care
The VA Pacific Islands Health Care System recently celebrated a landmark achievement: a 100% overall improvement in patient satisfaction across all measures for the third quarter of 2025.
They ranked first in the nation for improvement for three consecutive quarters.
This is paired with a notable 93.3 trust score, showcasing Veterans’ high confidence in the quality of care provided.
Recognition for Public Health Excellence
The facility’s accomplishments go beyond patient satisfaction.
VAPIHCS received the 2025 Distinguished Advocacy Award from the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases in recognition of its hepatitis C elimination efforts.
Thanks to an exceptional team—including Deanna Iwamoto, Dr. Sharon Chi, and Dr. Grace Gomes—over 85% of Veterans diagnosed with hepatitis C have been treated and cured in just four years.
Focus on Awareness and Preventive Health
October is Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Month, and the VA’s IPV Assistance Program provides critical resources to Veterans and their partners.
This program offers confidential guidance, support networks, and intervention pathways.
Veterans have a safe place to seek help when facing difficult personal situations.
Expanded Screenings for Veterans
The VA encourages proactive screenings, particularly for individuals exposed to toxic substances.
Access to mammograms has expanded under the MAMMO and SERVICE Acts, helping broaden early detection and support for critical health issues.
Holiday Closures and Staying Grounded
All VA Pacific Island clinics will be closed on October 11 and 13, 2025, in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.
The closure dates provide an opportunity for patients to plan appointments accordingly.
The Importance of Priorities
Chaplain Richie Charles reminds Veterans of the value of having “anchors” in life—priorities that help keep individuals grounded and focused on what truly matters.
Whether it’s health, family, or personal goals, having these guiding principles ensures resilience in uncertain times.
What This Means for Veterans and Visitors in the Pacific
For those living in or visiting the Pacific Islands, these developments highlight an important reality: quality healthcare access in remote regions is possible—and being consistently improved.
Whether arriving in Hawaii, Guam, American Samoa, or other island territories, Veterans will find operational clinics staffed by dedicated professionals focused on their wellbeing.
Tying Back to Vanuatu
While Vanuatu is not directly served by VAPIHCS, the commitment shown by this Pacific healthcare network offers inspiration for the broader region.
In Vanuatu, where communities span multiple islands and healthcare services can be challenging to reach, the VA’s model of resiliency and patient-centered care serves as a guiding example.
The emphasis on preventative screenings, trust-building, and specialized awareness programs could inform future health initiatives across Vanuatu’s provinces.
This applies not only for Veterans, but for local populations who value strong, reliable medical care as a cornerstone of vibrant island life.
Travelers to Vanuatu will find that—just as in the wider Pacific—community, health, and priorities remain interwoven.
For visitors and residents alike, prioritizing wellbeing enriches the experience of island living.
This ensures that the beauty of the journey matches the strength of the people who call Vanuatu home.
Here is the source article for this story: Director’s Veteran Message October 10, 2025 | VA Pacific Islands health care
