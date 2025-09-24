Pacific Islands Forum 54: Vanuatu’s Steady Course Amid Geopolitics

The 54th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting (PIFLM) in Honiara blended vibrant cultural expression with intense geopolitical debate and unprecedented restrictions. While the Solomon Islands’ rich traditions were proudly on display, the atmosphere was more controlled than usual, challenging the traditional Pacific way of openness and cooperation.

Delegates tackled pressing issues such as climate resilience, nuclear security, and regional architecture. Behind the scenes, tensions over Taiwan’s status, media access, and shifting alliances underscored the complexity of Pacific diplomacy.

Security and Media Access: A Shift in the Pacific Way

This year’s meeting was marked by what many described as unusually heavy security. Leaders were shielded from direct public engagement, contrasting sharply with the Pacific’s customary openness.

Cultural performances showcased the diversity of the Solomon Islands, offering vivid reminders of the region’s heritage. These brighter moments were dimmed by strict access controls.

Media Frustrations

With a record 150-strong media contingent, many journalists found themselves blocked from key events, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s press conference.

Australian officials’ decision to exclude Pacific reporters sparked condemnation from advocates for regional media freedom. This fueled debates about transparency and respect for Pacific voices.

Key Political and Diplomatic Decisions

Despite the challenges outside the conference rooms, leaders made significant policy moves. They reaffirmed the 1992 decision that limits “development partner” recognition in the case of Taiwan, a stance maintained despite growing geopolitical pressures.

The Pacific Resilience Facility

A milestone achievement came with the signing of the long-awaited treaty establishing the Pacific Resilience Facility. Designed to finance climate adaptation projects, the initiative aims for $500 million in funding.

While this target is yet to be met, the commitment signals a united front against the urgent threat of climate change affecting island nations.

The Blue Pacific Ocean of Peace Declaration

Another key output was the endorsement of the Blue Pacific Ocean of Peace Declaration—a Fijian-led initiative underscoring nuclear non-proliferation and climate security.

Civil society groups welcomed the symbolic intent but questioned its practical implications, particularly in light of mounting regional militarisation and unresolved struggles for self-determination in territories such as New Caledonia, French Polynesia, Hawai’i, and West Papua.

Security Alliances and Diplomatic Challenges

Among the bilateral developments, Fiji and the Solomon Islands signed a new security agreement, strengthening their cooperation. However, not all diplomatic efforts bore fruit—Prime Minister Albanese’s pursuit of a similar deal with Vanuatu stalled.

This setback not only delayed his arrival but also that of Vanuatu’s own Prime Minister.

Reviewing the Regional Architecture

Leaders dedicated substantial time to reviewing the Pacific’s regional architecture. The decision was made to assign oversight of dialogue partnerships to the Leaders’ Troika, with updates expected in 2026.

This move seeks to streamline collaboration among diverse partners while ensuring that Pacific interests remain central in negotiations.

Looking Ahead to the Next Forum

The geopolitical stage is set for next year’s forum in Palau. President Whipps has already set a provocative tone, stating his country is “already at war” with China.

Expectations are high as dialogue partners, including Taiwan, prepare to return, promising debates as dynamic as those in Honiara.

Why This Matters for Vanuatu

For Vanuatu, these developments carry significant weight. As a nation already deeply engaged in climate diplomacy, Vanuatu can play a pivotal role in driving funding for the Pacific Resilience Facility.

Ensuring declarations like the Blue Pacific Ocean of Peace have concrete outcomes is essential. The delay in Vanuatu’s own security discussions with Australia highlights the delicate balance between sovereignty and strategic partnerships.

From the shores of Port Vila to the outer islands, Vanuatu’s people understand that regional decisions ripple far beyond meeting rooms. They shape our climate strategy and influence trade and tourism.

These decisions define how we navigate the challenges of a changing Pacific. As we look toward Palau in 2025, Vanuatu stands ready to uphold the Pacific way—rooted in openness and respect.

 
Here is the source article for this story: PIFLM54: Slow but steady amid geostrategic hoopla in Hapi Isles – Devpolicy Blog from the Development Policy Centre

