Pacific Islands Beyond Beaches: Culture, Heritage and Living Traditions

The Pacific Islands are among the world’s most captivating natural and cultural destinations, shaped over millions of years by immense geological forces. This post explores the fascinating volcanic origins of these islands, the role of geoparks in preserving their unique heritage, and the cultural connections that bind people to the land.
We’ll look at how volcanic activity—from ancient eruptions to recent events—has created diverse island landscapes. We will also explore why the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network plays such a vital role in connecting geology, biodiversity, and living traditions.
And of course, we’ll connect this to the stunning volcanic beauty of Vanuatu, one of the Pacific’s true gems.
Volcanoes: The Architects of the Pacific Islands
The Pacific Islands are a mosaic of volcanic islands and coral atolls scattered across thousands of kilometres of ocean. In countries like Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu, these islands emerged when magma surged upward from mantle hotspots deep below the Earth’s crust.
Over time, these volcanic structures cooled, eroded, and transformed into the lush, inhabited lands we see today.
From Hotspots to Habitats
As tectonic plates drift, volcanic islands move away from their hotspots, creating a chronological chain—older islands lying farther from their volcanic birthplace. Some have mellowed into serene landscapes; others still boast fiery activity.
A prime example is the historic Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai eruption of 2022, which not only reshaped parts of Tonga but also drew global scientific attention for its scale and atmospheric impacts.
Geosites and Geoparks: Showcasing Natural Heritage
Individual geosites, such as the striking Matavanu Volcano in Samoa, highlight specific geological wonders. The concept of geoparks takes this one step further—combining multiple sites into an interconnected network that celebrates geology alongside culture and biodiversity.
The UNESCO Global Geoparks Network
Launched in 2015, the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network now spans 229 geoparks across 50 countries. Each offers not only stunning landscapes but also opportunities for education, sustainable tourism, and local community engagement.
Despite the Pacific’s rich geological heritage, there is currently only one designated UNESCO Global Geopark in the South Pacific.
Waitaki Whitestone Geopark: The Pacific’s Sole UNESCO Site
In 2023, New Zealand’s Waitaki Whitestone Geopark became the first—and so far only—UNESCO Global Geopark in the South Pacific. Covering an impressive 7,214 square kilometres from the Waitaki Valley to the Southern Alps, this geopark showcases the story of Zealandia, the submerged “eighth continent” that broke away from Gondwana roughly 80 million years ago.
Cultural Connections
For the Ngāi Tahu whānui, the indigenous people of the region, the landscapes and waters of Waitaki Whitestone hold profound cultural and spiritual significance. This link between Earth science and living tradition underscores the essence of UNESCO geoparks.
Why Vanuatu is Poised for Geopark Recognition
With its chain of active and dormant volcanoes—such as the world-famous Mount Yasur on Tanna Island—Vanuatu has all the geological and cultural ingredients to become a future UNESCO Global Geopark.
Imagine a network that unites:
- The smoking craters and lava flows of Tanna and Ambrym
- The ancient uplifted reefs of Espiritu Santo
- Traditional kastom stories that weave volcanoes into ancestral heritage
- The rich biodiversity fostered by volcanic soils and marine ecosystems
Volcanic Tourism and Education
Embracing the geopark model could enhance sustainable tourism in Vanuatu, offering visitors not only thrilling natural wonders but also deeper understanding of the forces that shaped them.
Educational programs could link schools and travellers to geological and cultural knowledge, ensuring both preservation and appreciation of this precious heritage.
Conclusion: A Pacific Legacy Written in Stone
From the remote hotspots that birthed Samoa and Tonga, to the grand scale of Zealandia revealed in New Zealand’s Waitaki Whitestone Geopark, the Pacific Islands are living museums of Earth’s history.
For travellers and scholars alike, the volcanic landscapes of Vanuatu stand as a breathtaking testament to the planet’s creative power.
Here is the source article for this story: The Pacific islands: so much more than just sun, sand and sea
