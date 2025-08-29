China’s Influence in the Pacific Islands: Overstated or Underestimated?

The geopolitical spotlight is once again on the Pacific Islands as China continues its strategic push to expand influence in the region. The third China–Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers’ Meeting marked another step in this decade-long engagement.
While the discussions attracted attention, tangible results were limited. This has prompted a deeper look at China’s role in the Pacific, the responses from other powers, and the agency of Pacific Island nations themselves.
For travellers, businesses, and regional observers, these dynamics have far-reaching implications, including for destinations such as Vanuatu.
Growing Geopolitical Interest in the Pacific Islands
The Pacific has emerged as a key strategic arena where major powers are seeking influence. China’s increasing involvement is not purely economic but also political, with potential implications for how Pacific nations position themselves in global matters such as Taiwan.
While diplomatic exchanges and development projects are the visible face of this engagement, analysts caution that the impacts are more nuanced than they may appear at a glance.
Responses from Other Global Players
China’s activities have not gone unnoticed by other influential nations. The United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and the United Kingdom have all strengthened their presence in the region.
This includes increased aid spending, development partnerships, and diplomatic outreach designed to balance Beijing’s influence. However, shifts in policy — such as Washington’s reduction in aid, development, and diplomatic missions — have introduced uncertainty about long-term commitments.
Research Insights from Joanne Wallis
One of the most insightful recent contributions to the topic came from Nonresident Senior Fellow Joanne Wallis at Brookings’ Center for Asia Policy Studies. Speaking on September 16, Wallis introduced a framework for understanding influence in the Pacific Islands that goes beyond simplistic power narratives.
Acknowledging the Agency of Pacific Nations
Wallis’ work is grounded in four major research projects enriched with extensive on-the-ground data collection. Her findings suggest that the impact of China’s presence is at times overstated — and at other times underestimated.
This variation is due to the diverse political, economic, and cultural landscapes across the islands. Importantly, Pacific nations are not passive recipients of influence.
They are active agents shaping relationships and outcomes in a way that serves their own priorities and maintains sovereignty.
The Complexity of Influence in the Pacific
The Pacific region cannot be understood through a single lens. Historical ties, development needs, environmental pressures, and cultural heritage all influence how nations engage with external powers.
For example, while China may offer attractive infrastructure deals, nations often weigh these offers against long-standing partnerships with Australia or New Zealand, and the strategic considerations tied to U.S. relations.
Why Over-Simplification Can Be Misleading
Analysts like Wallis warn that seeing the Pacific solely as a chessboard for external powers overlooks the resilience, adaptability, and agency of its people. The strategic decisions made by Pacific governments often blend pragmatic economics with deeply rooted political and cultural values.
These policies reflect unique national identities rather than external agendas.
Implications for the Future — and for Vanuatu
As major powers continue to focus attention on the Pacific, smaller nations will keep navigating opportunities and challenges in ways that align with their goals.
For travellers and investors, this evolving geopolitical environment can influence tourism development, infrastructure quality, and economic stability across the islands.
For Vanuatu specifically, these dynamics are significant.
Positioned at the crossroads of Pacific politics, Vanuatu engages with multiple global partners while safeguarding its identity, traditions, and independence.
The country’s foreign policy choices — shaped by both external offers and internal priorities — are part of what makes it such a fascinating and resilient destination.
Whether you’re drawn to Vanuatu for its lush islands, thriving dive sites, or vibrant ni-Vanuatu heritage, being aware of the bigger regional story adds depth to the journey.
—
