Vanuatu’s Diplomatic Dilemma: Friends, Aid and National Needs

August 22, 2025 / News / By

This article explores how major global powers – Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, and the United States – are shaping the security landscape of the Pacific Islands. While their contributions are often framed as supportive partnerships, they are also deeply intertwined with strategic and geopolitical interests.

From capacity building in policing and maritime surveillance to broader geopolitical maneuvering, the interplay of these initiatives affects the stability of Pacific nations, including Vanuatu. This is occurring in an era of rising competition, particularly with China’s growing influence.

Australia – The “Security Partner of Choice”

Due to its close proximity and longstanding historical ties with Pacific nations, Australia positions itself as the leading provider of security assistance in the region. Its investments span a wide range of areas including defense, maritime border management, climate resilience, and law enforcement capacity building.

Key Initiatives and Strategic Goals

High-profile programs like the Pacific Policing Initiative aim to enhance policing standards across island nations. This support also serves Canberra’s long-term strategic objective of ensuring Australia remains the primary security partner for its neighbors, reducing the space for competitors like China to establish deeper defense ties in the Pacific.

New Zealand – Cooperative but Cautious

New Zealand shares Australia’s emphasis on regional stability, seeing Pacific security as directly linked to its own safety. Through active membership in the Pacific Islands Forum and collaborative policing networks, Wellington plays a crucial role in fostering cooperative security arrangements.

Signs of a Policy Shift

Historically guided by a softer, relationship-based approach, New Zealand’s recent toughened diplomatic stance toward Kiribati signals that it may be preparing to align more closely with strategic positioning. This comes in the face of intensifying great power competition.

China – Expanding Influence Amid Tensions

China’s ambitions in the Pacific go beyond development aid, stretching into the security sector. Beijing actively courts Pacific political elites and seeks to normalize its presence in regional security matters.

Setbacks and Strategic Parallels

Efforts such as the attempted 2022 regional security pact and the controversial unannounced missile test in 2024 have faced resistance. The tactics seen here mirror China’s assertive behavior in Southeast Asia and the South China Sea, where it blends military and paramilitary actions to advance strategic gains.

Japan – Safeguarding a Free and Open Indo-Pacific

Japan frames its Pacific engagement as part of its broader vision for a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.” Supporting maritime rule of law is central to this goal, often delivered through technical training, coast guard cooperation, and programs funded through initiatives like the Sasakawa Peace Foundation.

Responding to China’s Rise

With China’s influence threatening its vision, Tokyo is expanding its outreach and strengthening maritime security collaborations. The aim is to ensure regional waters remain open, secure, and governed by international law.

The United States – A Legacy Player with Gaps

The United States remains influential in Micronesia through the Compacts of Free Association. Elsewhere in the Pacific, its limited engagement has raised questions about its reliability as a long-term partner.

Maritime Partnerships at the Core

Washington focuses on maritime security and resource protection through shiprider agreements, enabling Pacific nations to conduct joint patrols with the U.S. Coast Guard to safeguard their exclusive economic zones. However, without a broader strategy, its position outside Micronesia may continue to erode.

What This Means for Vanuatu

For Vanuatu, navigating these shifting currents is essential.

The country benefits from cooperation in areas like disaster response, maritime monitoring, and policing support.

Vanuatu must remain mindful of the geopolitical competition playing out in its surrounding waters.

By fostering strong partnerships across multiple allies—while maintaining independence in policy—Vanuatu can secure its sovereignty.

This also helps strengthen its role as a stable, influential voice in the Pacific community.

 
Here is the source article for this story: Friends to all: What a friend wants, what a Pacific island country needs

