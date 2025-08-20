Why China and Taiwan Are Barred from the Pacific Forum

The recent Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) held in Honiara, Solomon Islands, became a vivid demonstration of how geopolitics is reshaping the Pacific. While the Forum is traditionally a space for unity, regional cooperation, and discussion of critical issues such as climate change, this year’s meeting was dominated by tensions over Taiwan’s potential participation.

As China expands its influence and Taiwan’s allies dwindle, the decision was made to exclude all external partners — a compromise that kept the Forum intact but revealed the immense external pressure Pacific nations face.

The Pacific Islands Forum: A Pillar of Regional Dialogue

The PIF has long been the most significant annual political gathering in the Pacific, uniting leaders from across Oceania to discuss shared priorities. From protecting vital fisheries and marine resources to addressing the existential threat of climate change, the Forum is designed as a collective voice for island nations in global affairs.

This Year’s Host: Solomon Islands at the Helm

In 2024, the Solomon Islands hosted with Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele presiding over proceedings. While expectations were high for progress on environmental and economic agendas, the gathering quickly shifted focus to diplomatic tensions over Taiwan’s possible presence.

This underlined how external geopolitical rivalries increasingly influence Pacific decision-making.

The Taiwan Question and China’s Growing Influence

Taiwan once maintained diplomatic ties with six Pacific nations, but now only has three allies in the region. Beijing’s strategic efforts have persuaded countries — including the Solomon Islands — to switch recognition from Taipei to Beijing in recent years.

China firmly opposes Taiwan’s presence in the PIF and reportedly increased the pressure ahead of the 2024 meeting to ensure Taiwan was not invited.

A Controversial Compromise

Facing potentially divisive choices, Prime Minister Manele announced that all external partners—from China and Taiwan to the United States and other countries—would be barred from this year’s Forum. Officially, this was explained as a procedural decision pending a review of how the PIF structures partnerships.

Many leaders noted it effectively avoided confronting Beijing’s objections directly while also sidestepping an outright rebuke to Taiwan in front of its allies.

Reactions Across the Pacific

The move drew quiet but clear dissatisfaction from several PIF members, including:

  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Fiji
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Tuvalu
  • Marshall Islands

These countries expressed concern about the precedent set by excluding partners, yet most stopped short of pushing back strongly—mindful of the risks of fracturing the Forum entirely.

The fragile unity of PIF remains intact, but the incident illustrates how China’s influence shapes outcomes even when indirect.

Taiwan’s Diplomatic Setback

For Taiwan, the ban represents a lost opportunity. The Forum is one of the few spaces where it can interact with Pacific leaders outside formal diplomatic channels.

With only three nations in the region still officially recognising it, such moments are increasingly rare. The absence is a symbolic win for Beijing in the ongoing Pacific diplomacy chess game.

The Bigger Picture: The Pacific at a Geopolitical Crossroads

The PIF’s decision reflects a broader reality—Pacific nations are navigating the “crosscurrents” of great power competition. While countries want to focus on pressing domestic priorities like climate adaptation, fisheries, and economic development, geopolitical rivalries often intrude, influencing both policy and regional unity.

What It Means for the Future

This year’s outcome may set a precedent for how the PIF handles contentious partner politics going forward. The ongoing partner review could redefine which external players have a seat at the table, potentially impacting aid flows, development partnerships, and international alliances.

Why It Matters for Vanuatu

For Vanuatu, a proud member of the PIF and a nation deeply committed to both climate advocacy and regional solidarity, these developments hold particular significance. Vanuatu’s voice in the Forum has always reflected a balance between fostering economic partnerships and protecting political independence.

As great power rivalries intensify, Vanuatu’s ability to navigate them will be critical to safeguarding its national interests, cultural heritage, and environmental security.

In the evolving Pacific political landscape, Vanuatu’s role as a bridge between regional unity and independent diplomacy could prove more important than ever.

Just as the islands are connected by the vast ocean, the countries of the Pacific must also remain connected in purpose.

Here is the source article for this story: Why both China and Taiwan aren’t welcome at the Pacific’s top meeting next month

