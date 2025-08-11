Taiwan Seeks Pacific Islands Forum Inclusion: A Vanuatu Travel Insight

The Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) is one of the most important political gatherings in the region. It shapes the course of cooperation, development, and diplomacy among Pacific nations.
This year’s meeting will be held in the Solomon Islands from September 8 to 12. Reports have emerged that Taiwan, the US, and China may be absent from the event.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has urged the PIF to allow Taiwan’s continued participation as a development partner. They highlighted the island nation’s past informal contributions.
The decision by host nation Solomon Islands to exclude major powers and Taiwan has raised questions about the shifting regional balance. It also raises concerns about the role of Pacific unity in global affairs.
The Pacific Islands Forum and Its Significance
Founded in 1971, the PIF brings together independent nations and territories from across the Pacific Ocean. The forum addresses pressing issues such as climate change, economic development, and regional security.
Although its main leaders’ meetings are reserved for full members, the forum has historically allowed development partners to engage in side events and dialogues.
This year’s change in guest invitations is particularly notable. It comes during a period of intense geopolitical interest in the Pacific.
Competition between China, the US, and other foreign powers is playing out in both overt policy moves and subtle diplomatic shifts.
Why Taiwan’s Participation Matters
Taiwan, while not a full PIF member, has steadily fostered close ties with many Pacific nations through aid programs, infrastructure support, and development funding. Over the years, this has included investments in agriculture, healthcare, and education.
The MOFA’s appeal to the PIF reflects a desire to see these contributions acknowledged and maintained. For smaller island nations, development partners can provide vital resources that are otherwise hard to secure.
Taiwan’s relationships in the region have often been complicated by Beijing’s opposition to its international presence. The Solomon Islands’ decision to switch diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in 2019 was a high-profile example of the geopolitical tug-of-war shaping the Pacific’s diplomatic landscape.
The Solomon Islands’ New Approach
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele told parliament that donor nations — including the US and China — would not be invited to the 2024 leaders’ meeting. According to Manele, the decision forms part of an ongoing review of relationships with external partners.
The aim is to prioritize Pacific-led cooperation.
A Politically Charged Decision
Opposition leader Peter Kenilorea Jr suggested that the move was directly tied to tensions between China and Taiwan. By excluding both nations from the event, the Solomon Islands may be aiming to avoid inflaming existing political rivalries.
Critics fear this could undermine valuable development partnerships and sideline important voices in regional dialogue.
- Event Dates: September 8–12, 2024
- Location: Solomon Islands
- Absent Invitees: Taiwan, US, China
- Reason Stated: Review of foreign partner roles in the Pacific
Impact on Regional Cooperation
By narrowing participation, the Solomon Islands may be signaling a desire for greater Pacific autonomy in decision-making. This approach aims to reduce the influence of major global powers.
However, this exclusion risks reducing immediate access to external resources and political support. Areas like disaster relief and climate change adaptation remain urgent priorities for many Pacific countries.
The Broader Implications for the Pacific
This development is set against a backdrop of evolving alliances and strategic partnerships in the Pacific.
For nations such as Vanuatu, which value both sovereignty and beneficial foreign partnerships, the question will be how to balance internal Pacific unity with productive international cooperation.
If certain voices are excluded from the table, smaller island states may have to seek alternative avenues of dialogue and development support.
For Vanuatu, the events surrounding this year’s PIF meeting highlight the importance of proactive foreign policy.
Maintaining open and diversified partnerships could help secure the country’s resilience in the face of global political shifts.
The nation’s warm hospitality and deep cultural ties reflect a community-oriented spirit — one that also extends to its place in the wider Pacific family.
The Pacific’s political currents influence everything from trade and tourism to environmental initiatives that safeguard its pristine natural beauty.
Here is the source article for this story: Taiwan calls for Pacific Island Forum inclusion
