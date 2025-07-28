Fiji Airways Launches Exquisite Pacific Rim Menu for Business Class

July 28, 2025 / News / By

Fiji Airways has set a bold culinary benchmark with its newly unveiled Pacific Rim-inspired menu and a groundbreaking “Dine on Demand” concept for Business Class travelers.

This initiative, aimed at blending authentic Pacific flavors with sustainable practices, underscores the airline’s goal to elevate its hospitality experience to world-class standards.

Explore Vanuatu: South Pacific Paradise Awaits
From overwater bungalows to beachfront resorts, find your perfect stay in this island nation of more than 80 islands. Instant booking with best price guarantee!
 

Browse Accommodations Now
 

But what does this mean for travelers, foodies, and Pacific explorers?

In this blog post, we’ll unpack how Fiji Airways is revolutionizing in-flight dining and why this is exciting news for the travel community, especially those heading to Vanuatu or nearby destinations.

Redefining In-Flight Dining: Fiji Airways’ Pacific Rim Menu

Fiji Airways has always been synonymous with warm Fijian hospitality, and its new dining concept amplifies this reputation.

The Pacific Rim-inspired menu is designed to cater to both culinary adventurers and comfort-seekers, blending flavors from Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Islands.

By championing locally sourced Fijian ingredients, the airline offers passengers an authentic taste of the region they’re flying through.

What’s On the Menu for Business Class Passengers?

For Business Class flyers, Fiji Airways has introduced its “Dine on Demand” service, taking inflight indulgence to a new level.

This option empowers passengers to choose both the timing and selection of their meals, providing ultimate flexibility for long-haul flights.

The curated dishes spotlight Fijian delicacies while offering fresh and exotic flavors:

  • Grilled Mahi Mahi: A light yet flavorful fish dish served with a tempting prawn chili oil.
  • Hamachi Crudo: Thinly sliced yellowtail paired with octopus and enhanced by a ponzu dressing.
  • Fijian Chicken Curry: A rich and aromatic dish that showcases traditional flavors from the islands.

These meals are expertly plated onboard by specially trained cabin crew, ensuring that the presentation matches the exceptional taste.

Refreshments and Treats: Local Spirits and Artisanal Chocolate

The inflight experience extends beyond dining.

Cold-pressed Fijian juices, signature mocktails and cocktails made with locally distilled spirits, and premium wines ensure top-tier beverage options for travelers.

Additionally, artisanal Fijian chocolate has been introduced, providing passengers with an indulgent taste of the region’s craftsmanship in confectionery.

These enhancements reflect a deeper commitment to sustainability, sourcing many of these ingredients locally and highlighting Fijian producers in the process.

Improvements for Economy Class Passengers

While Business Class sees some decadent upgrades, Economy Class isn’t left behind.

Fiji Airways has revamped its meal options, introducing more flavorful dishes and a variety of snack choices.

Additions like hot chocolate, innovative mocktails and cocktails, and improved snack offerings bring newfound joy to Economy travelers.

Fiji Airways: Aiming for World-Class Excellence

The introduction of the Pacific Rim-inspired menu is part of an ambitious strategy by Fiji Airways to position itself among the globe’s top airlines.

CEO Andre Viljoen has emphasized that these dining changes reflect the brand’s dedication to sharing authentic Fijian hospitality with the world.

As part of a broader plan, these enhancements will be fully implemented across the airline’s network by July 2026.

Why Vanuatu Travelers Should Be Excited

For travelers heading to or from Vanuatu, Fiji Airways often serves as a vital route, linking this pristine archipelago to the outside world.

Whether you’re flying direct from Fiji to Vanuatu or transiting to other regional hubs, these culinary upgrades offer a tantalizing preview of Pacific culture and cuisine.

Just as Vanuatu boasts some extraordinary local flavors—from famous Tanna coffee to delectable seafood—Fiji Airways is actively showcasing the Pacific identity to global audiences.

Additionally, Fiji Airways’ commitment to sustainability resonates deeply with ecologically conscious travelers.

Vanuatu, known for its eco-friendly tourism initiatives, shares this ethos, making it a perfect pairing with the culinary transformations Fiji Airways is championing.

The Bottom Line

Fiji Airways’ bold approach to inflight dining deserves applause. Their Pacific Rim menu promises passengers a sensory journey steeped in the rich flavors of the region.

The menu is enhanced by sustainable practices and world-class hospitality. For travelers heading to Vanuatu, this evolution is not just about the food; it’s a cultural introduction to the spirit of the South Pacific.

Whether you’re savoring local chocolate on your flight or dreaming about Vanuatu’s lush landscapes upon arrival, traveling in the Pacific has never been more delicious.

 
Here is the source article for this story: Fiji Airways Unveils New Pacific Rim Menu and On-Demand Dining for Business Class Travellers

Discover Your Perfect Stay in Vanuatu
Find available hotels and vacation homes instantly. No fees, best rates guaranteed!
 

Check Availability Now
 
About Vanuatu

About Vanuatu

Vanuatu stretches out like a string of emerald beads in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, about 1,090 miles east of Australia. This chain of over 80 volcanic islands is where adventure ...
Read More
Planning Your Stay In Vanuatu

Planning Your Stay in Vanuatu

Dreaming of a tropical getaway that's still off the beaten path? Vanuatu might be just what you're looking for. This island nation in the South Pacific offers pristine beaches, active ...
Read More
Things To Do In Vanuatu

Things to Do in Vanuatu

Vanuatu offers travelers a unique blend of natural wonders and cultural experiences across its jungle-covered islands. From swimming in pristine blue lagoons to exploring active volcanoes, this South Pacific nation ...
Read More
Vanuatu Cuisine

Vanuatu Cuisine

Nestled in the South Pacific, Vanuatu's cuisine tells a story of island abundance and cultural fusion. This Melanesian nation's food reflects its rich heritage, with the Ni-Vanuatu people crafting dishes ...
Read More
Vanuatu History

Vanuatu History

Vanuatu, a stunning archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean, has a rich history dating back over 4,000 years. Originally known as the New Hebrides, this island nation was jointly ruled ...
Read More
Vanuatu Islands

Vanuatu Islands

Nestled in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, Vanuatu is a captivating archipelago consisting of over 80 islands, with 65 being inhabited. Located about 1,750 kilometers east of northern Australia and 540 ...
Read More
Vanuatu Provinces

Vanuatu Provinces

Vanuatu, a beautiful Pacific island nation, is organized into six distinct provinces that help govern this archipelago of volcanic origin. These provinces - Torba, Sanma, Penama, Malampa, Shefa, and Tafea ...
Read More
Where To Stay In Vanuatu Hotels BnBs Vacation Homes

Where to Stay in Vanuatu: Best Hotels, BnBs, Vacation Homes, and More!

Vanuatu offers amazing hotel options for every type of traveler. From luxury resorts like Tamanu on the Beach and Iririki Island Resort to budget-friendly stays at Coconut Palms Resort, you'll ...
Read More
Book Vanuatu Travel

Want to Visit Vanuatu?

Scroll to Top