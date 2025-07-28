Fiji Airways Launches Exquisite Pacific Rim Menu for Business Class

Fiji Airways has set a bold culinary benchmark with its newly unveiled Pacific Rim-inspired menu and a groundbreaking “Dine on Demand” concept for Business Class travelers.
This initiative, aimed at blending authentic Pacific flavors with sustainable practices, underscores the airline’s goal to elevate its hospitality experience to world-class standards.
But what does this mean for travelers, foodies, and Pacific explorers?
In this blog post, we’ll unpack how Fiji Airways is revolutionizing in-flight dining and why this is exciting news for the travel community, especially those heading to Vanuatu or nearby destinations.
Redefining In-Flight Dining: Fiji Airways’ Pacific Rim Menu
Fiji Airways has always been synonymous with warm Fijian hospitality, and its new dining concept amplifies this reputation.
The Pacific Rim-inspired menu is designed to cater to both culinary adventurers and comfort-seekers, blending flavors from Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Islands.
By championing locally sourced Fijian ingredients, the airline offers passengers an authentic taste of the region they’re flying through.
What’s On the Menu for Business Class Passengers?
For Business Class flyers, Fiji Airways has introduced its “Dine on Demand” service, taking inflight indulgence to a new level.
This option empowers passengers to choose both the timing and selection of their meals, providing ultimate flexibility for long-haul flights.
The curated dishes spotlight Fijian delicacies while offering fresh and exotic flavors:
- Grilled Mahi Mahi: A light yet flavorful fish dish served with a tempting prawn chili oil.
- Hamachi Crudo: Thinly sliced yellowtail paired with octopus and enhanced by a ponzu dressing.
- Fijian Chicken Curry: A rich and aromatic dish that showcases traditional flavors from the islands.
These meals are expertly plated onboard by specially trained cabin crew, ensuring that the presentation matches the exceptional taste.
Refreshments and Treats: Local Spirits and Artisanal Chocolate
The inflight experience extends beyond dining.
Cold-pressed Fijian juices, signature mocktails and cocktails made with locally distilled spirits, and premium wines ensure top-tier beverage options for travelers.
Additionally, artisanal Fijian chocolate has been introduced, providing passengers with an indulgent taste of the region’s craftsmanship in confectionery.
These enhancements reflect a deeper commitment to sustainability, sourcing many of these ingredients locally and highlighting Fijian producers in the process.
Improvements for Economy Class Passengers
While Business Class sees some decadent upgrades, Economy Class isn’t left behind.
Fiji Airways has revamped its meal options, introducing more flavorful dishes and a variety of snack choices.
Additions like hot chocolate, innovative mocktails and cocktails, and improved snack offerings bring newfound joy to Economy travelers.
Fiji Airways: Aiming for World-Class Excellence
The introduction of the Pacific Rim-inspired menu is part of an ambitious strategy by Fiji Airways to position itself among the globe’s top airlines.
CEO Andre Viljoen has emphasized that these dining changes reflect the brand’s dedication to sharing authentic Fijian hospitality with the world.
As part of a broader plan, these enhancements will be fully implemented across the airline’s network by July 2026.
Why Vanuatu Travelers Should Be Excited
For travelers heading to or from Vanuatu, Fiji Airways often serves as a vital route, linking this pristine archipelago to the outside world.
Whether you’re flying direct from Fiji to Vanuatu or transiting to other regional hubs, these culinary upgrades offer a tantalizing preview of Pacific culture and cuisine.
Just as Vanuatu boasts some extraordinary local flavors—from famous Tanna coffee to delectable seafood—Fiji Airways is actively showcasing the Pacific identity to global audiences.
Additionally, Fiji Airways’ commitment to sustainability resonates deeply with ecologically conscious travelers.
Vanuatu, known for its eco-friendly tourism initiatives, shares this ethos, making it a perfect pairing with the culinary transformations Fiji Airways is championing.
The Bottom Line
Fiji Airways’ bold approach to inflight dining deserves applause. Their Pacific Rim menu promises passengers a sensory journey steeped in the rich flavors of the region.
The menu is enhanced by sustainable practices and world-class hospitality. For travelers heading to Vanuatu, this evolution is not just about the food; it’s a cultural introduction to the spirit of the South Pacific.
Whether you’re savoring local chocolate on your flight or dreaming about Vanuatu’s lush landscapes upon arrival, traveling in the Pacific has never been more delicious.
Here is the source article for this story: Fiji Airways Unveils New Pacific Rim Menu and On-Demand Dining for Business Class Travellers
