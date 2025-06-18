Scotland Rugby Team Set for New Zealand and Pacific Islands Tour

June 18, 2025

The Scotland Rugby Squad has been announced for their highly anticipated 2025 summer tour to New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. Led by captain Rory Darge, the squad includes established stars, returning favorites, and fresh faces eager to prove their worth on the field.

With matches against the Māori All Blacks, Fiji, and Samoa, this tour has major implications for Scotland’s performance in upcoming international tournaments.

An Exciting Scotland Squad for the Summer Tour

Gregor Townsend, Scotland’s head coach, has put together what he describes as an *“almost as strong as possible”* squad to ensure a competitive edge during this challenging tour. The 36-player lineup is a mix of seasoned athletes and promising newcomers.

The inclusion of three uncapped players—Fin Richardson, Fergus Burke, and Alexander Masibaka—highlights Townsend’s focus on not only delivering results but also nurturing talent for Scotland’s rugby future.

Key Players and Returns

Among the key squad announcements, George Turner’s return to the team adds depth and experience, particularly after his year in Japan where his skills undoubtedly evolved. Another critical boost is the recovery of Andy Onyeama-Christie from a long-standing ankle injury.

Both players are set to make key contributions to Scotland’s campaign, complementing the team’s established stars. Some seasoned players like Darcy Graham, Ben White, and Jamie Ritchie are also positioned to potentially earn call-ups to the British & Irish Lions squad due to their proximity to Australia during the tour.

This reflects Scotland’s global stature in rugby at the moment, especially heading into the competitive landscape of the World Cup.

The Tour’s Match Schedule

The 2025 summer tour kickstarts with a thrilling match against the Māori All Blacks on July 5th in Whangārei, New Zealand. This will mark only the third meeting between the two sides in rugby history—an event steeped in significance and tradition.

Fans eagerly anticipate this clash, especially since Māori All Blacks games often bring a mix of high-performance rugby and cultural pride.

Facing Fiji and Samoa

After the New Zealand leg, Scotland heads to Fiji for a fixture on July 12th. This game is special, as it will be Scotland’s first match on Fijian soil since 2017, promising an exuberant atmosphere fueled by local passion for the sport.

Finally, the tour rounds off with a match against Samoa on July 18th at Eden Park in Auckland—an iconic venue witnessing numerous historic rugby encounters.

These matches are critical not just for regional engagement but for Scotland’s international World Cup rankings. The team’s performance will directly influence their seeding for the World Cup, with the draw scheduled shortly after these fixtures in November.

Each game will demand a precise blend of strategy, athleticism, and mental resilience from the squad.

A Global Connection: Scotland and Pacific Rugby

This tour underscores the deepening ties between Northern Hemisphere rugby nations like Scotland and the Pacific Islands. It’s a valuable opportunity for Scotland to test themselves against teams with contrasting styles of play.

Pacific Island rugby tends to emphasize explosive power, offloading, and unique flair, challenging side-to-side and front-line defensive setups employed by European teams. By facing these Pacific nations, Scotland has the chance to hone their skills and improve their adaptability.

Implications for the Rugby World

Summer tours like this do more than strengthen team rankings; they play a key role in boosting the visibility and competitiveness of rugby in smaller nations like Fiji and Samoa. These countries contribute richly to the sport’s cultural fabric, yet often face challenges in sustaining professional rugby environments due to limited funding and infrastructure.

Scotland’s visit shines an international spotlight on these regions, inspiring local talent and fans alike.

For rugby fans and travel enthusiasts alike, the Pacific Islands promise thrilling experiences both on and off the field. Whether you’re watching Scotland compete or planning your own exploration, the energy of this region is sure to leave a lasting impression.

 
Here is the source article for this story: Scotland squad named for summer tour to New Zealand and Pacific Islands

