Pacific Islands and China Collaboration Boosts Tourism at SPTE 2025

Pacific Island countries are setting the stage for a transformative shift in their tourism industry by uniting under a single alliance to target China’s booming outbound travel market. At the South Pacific Tourism Exchange 2025, regional leaders unveiled plans for the “Pacific Island Countries Tourism Alliance Brand,” aiming to share their culture, pristine environments, and authentic experiences with eager Chinese travelers.
This blog post explores how this collaboration could redefine tourism in the region while highlighting Vanuatu’s unique potential to shine within this strategy.
Why Target China’s Outbound Travel Market?
China’s outbound tourism has grown exponentially over recent years, making it one of the most lucrative markets in global tourism. While short-haul destinations like Southeast Asia account for most Chinese travel (72.82%), Oceania captures only a small share at 3.21%.
Pacific Island Countries (PICs) aim to change this narrative by banding together to overcome the challenges of individual market entry. The proposed “Pacific Island Countries Tourism Alliance Brand” is a unified marketing effort that seeks to amplify the visibility of the Pacific region—its culture, landscapes, and potential for experiential tourism—all while lowering individual promotional costs.
A Strategic and Sustainable Approach
Christopher Cocker, CEO of the Pacific Tourism Organisation, has underscored the transformative potential of this alliance. It’s not just about attracting large numbers of tourists but about creating a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive tourism framework.
This aligns with wider regional economic goals outlined in the Pacific Regional Tourism Framework and strategies from the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat. Collaboration will be key, involving initiatives like:
Support from Global Partners: Australia and New Zealand
Australia and New Zealand have stepped in to provide crucial funding, technical assistance, and bilateral cooperation. Their support is empowering PICs to refine tourism infrastructure, adapt marketing strategies for Chinese travelers, and ensure quality travel experiences that meet high expectations.
Infrastructure and Cultural Showcases
As the alliance builds momentum, PICs are taking steps to enhance their tourism offerings tailored specifically for Chinese travelers. Efforts include upgrading service industries and expanding accommodations.
Showcasing cultural events is designed to create memorable, authentic experiences. From cooking classes featuring traditional dishes to guided tours of untouched natural wonders, these initiatives are designed to appeal to modern travelers with an appetite for something extraordinary.
What This Means for Vanuatu
For Vanuatu, this strategic shift represents a golden opportunity to capitalize on its natural wonders, vibrant culture, and rich history. Known as the “happiest place on Earth” according to several global studies, Vanuatu has everything Chinese travelers are seeking: authenticity, pristine environments, and unforgettable experiences.
How Vanuatu Could Stand Out
By joining the alliance and collaborating with other PICs, Vanuatu could gain access to valuable shared resources and a broader marketing reach. Some ways Vanuatu can shine within this regional effort include:
Tying It All Together: Vanuatu’s Role in Oceanic Tourism
As PICs forge ahead with the Pacific Island Countries Tourism Alliance Brand, Vanuatu has the chance to become a key player in reshaping how the world perceives Oceania.
By working collaboratively and ensuring its offerings remain authentic, sustainable, and inclusive, Vanuatu can boost visitor numbers and foster a tourism economy that protects its heritage for generations to come.
For travelers seeking an authentic slice of paradise packed with adventure and culture, Vanuatu stands ready to welcome you with open arms and a smile.
Start planning your dream escape, and put Vanuatu at the top of your list!
